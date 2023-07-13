Abu Dhabi: PureHealth commits to net zero emissions by 2040

PureHealth plans to accelerate climate action by adopting several sustainable practices

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Thu 13 Jul 2023, 3:50 PM

Abu Dhabi-based PureHealth has become the first health company in the Middle East, Africa, and Asia to commit to net zero emissions by 2040 – a decade before the deadline for the world to decarbonise and achieve the Paris Agreement goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

Top officials from PureHealth, the largest healthcare platform in the region, revealed their sustainability goals and decarbonisation roadmap during the ‘Longevity of the Planet’ summit attended by ministers, government officials and leading lights from the healthcare sector.

Farhan Malik, managing director and CEO, PureHealth, noted that the company is “adopting an aggressive” pathway to net zero targets aligned with Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

“At PureHealth, we are transforming the way we think, the way we look at sick care, patient access and the overall concept of healthcare. So, to ensure transparency of our actions, we have aligned our plans with international standards of SBTi,” he pointed out about the initiative that drives ambitious climate action in the private sector by enabling organisations to set science-based emissions reduction targets.

Malik revealed PureHealth’s plans to accelerate climate action by adopting several sustainable practices.

“We are committing to powering our operations with 100 per cent renewable energy by the year 2027. And more importantly, our target is to reduce 50 per cent of our overall emissions by the year 2030,” he pointed out.

Dr Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, COP28 President-Designate and UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, said: “Climate change presents a serious threat to human health with health shocks and stresses already pushing around 100 million people into poverty every year. If the world doesn’t take decisive action, this will only worsen. That’s why I’m pleased to see PureHealth pledging to meet net zero by 2040 today – setting their ambitions on climate actions high.”

Mariam Almheiri, UAE Minister of Climate Change and Environment, lauded PureHealth for setting a remarkable example for the healthcare industry in the Middle East, Africa, and Asia.

“We are actively engaging more of the private sector in the UAE’s journey to net zero 2050 and this announcement aligns perfectly with the UAE’s commitment to combating climate change and achieving our Net Zero by 2050 goal.”

Mansoor Al Mansoori, Chairman of Department of Health – Abu Dhabi and a member of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, said: “PureHealth will closely partner with government and business in realising the country’s net zero by 2050 strategic initiative and applauds its role as host of COP28, a milestone climate change summit for all humanity.”

With the global healthcare sector accounting for around five per cent of carbon emissions but around 10 per cent of global GDP, PureHealth has developed a comprehensive decarbonisation roadmap including a range of more responsible business practices, such as sustainable procurement, improved waste management, and stricter control on fugitive emissions. Carbon emissions will be further reduced through more energy-efficient buildings and infrastructure, and cleaner transport fleets. The adoption of clean and renewable energy is another priority.

Malik added: “Our vision is for a future where sustainability and longevity go hand in hand. Our mission to empower people to live longer, healthier, and fuller lives is intrinsically linked with our drive to cut carbon emissions. We will continue engaging with the global healthcare community to raise awareness, rally support and mobilise action for a healthier, greener world.”