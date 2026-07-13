Abu Dhabi property transactions soar 76.6% to Dh203b as market momentum builds

Abu Dhabi’s real estate market continued its strong growth trajectory, with the value of property transactions jumping 76.6 per cent year-on-year to Dh203.01 billion in the 12 months to June 30, according to data from the Abu Dhabi Real Estate Centre (ADREC). The number of transactions also climbed 64.53 per cent to 53,177, highlighting growing investor confidence in the emirate’s property sector.

The momentum has continued into 2026, with property sales reaching Dh88.25 billion in the first six months of the year, almost matching the full-year sales value of Dh93.34 billion recorded in 2025. Overall property transaction value stood at Dh121.9 billion during the first half.

Analysts attribute the market’s resilience to Abu Dhabi’s expanding economy, population growth and long-term development pipeline. According to BNC Network, projects worth Dh2.78 trillion are currently in various stages of planning, development and construction across the emirate. Abu Dhabi’s active construction portfolio exceeds Dh477 billion, supported by major infrastructure projects and a Dh55 billion public-private partnership pipeline.

The market’s strength is expected to provide a boost to the International Real Estate and Investment Show (IREIS) 2026, which will be held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) from September 17 to 19. The event will bring together property developers, investors, financial institutions and homebuyers from across the UAE.

Industry participants say Abu Dhabi is increasingly serving as a hub for investors seeking opportunities across the UAE, with growing interest in projects in Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman and Ras Al Khaimah alongside developments in the capital.

Arun Bose of IREIS said the exhibition reflects the increasingly interconnected nature of the UAE property market. “Today, Abu Dhabi investors are actively investing in Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Ras Al Khaimah and other emerging markets, while developers from across the Emirates recognise the capital as one of the country’s most important investment destinations,” Bose said. “IREIS 2026 will bring these opportunities together under one roof, creating an unmatched platform for sales, investment and strategic partnerships.”

Alongside property showcases, the event will host discussions on trends shaping the sector, including foreign investment, sustainable infrastructure, PropTech, fractional ownership and the role of real estate in the UAE’s economic diversification efforts.