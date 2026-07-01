Abu Dhabi property sales surge 174% to Dh84.49 billion in H1 2026, set for a record year

Abu Dhabi’s residential real estate market is on track for its strongest year yet, after sales transactions surged in both value and volume during the first half of 2026, according to new market analysis.

Data released by property intelligence platform ADXinteract on Wednesday showed that combined sales of apartments and villas jumped 173.9 per cent in value to Dh84.49 billion, while transaction volumes rose 103 per cent to 16,585 deals, compared with the same period last year.

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The capital’s residential market is on target for a record year, shrugging off any concerns about the regional conflict. In 2025, the Abu Dhabi real estate market saw total transactions reaching Dh142 billion across more than 42,800 deals.

The figures continue a five-year upward trend in the emirate's residential market. Annual sales volumes have climbed from 7,242 transactions in 2021 to 9,053 in 2022, 15,013 in 2023 and 16,244 in 2024, before reaching 24,942 transactions worth Dh91.9 billion in 2025.

Off-plan properties dominated activity in the first half of this year, accounting for 78 per cent of all sales. Median prices also rose sharply, with apartments reaching Dh1,927 per square foot, up 22.5 per cent year-on-year. Villa prices climbed 41 per cent to Dh1,500 per square foot.

Four hotspots

Market activity remained concentrated in four key areas: Al Reem Island, which recorded the highest sales volume; Al Hudayriyat, which posted the highest transaction value; along with Yas Island and Al Saadiyat Island.

Together, these four locations accounted for 11,137 sales – 67.15 per cent of the market – worth a combined Dh54.8 billion, or 64.86 per cent of total sales value.

The data also revealed a 51 per cent average absorption rate across all 286 projects currently under development in Abu Dhabi, comprising 98,823 units.

“The Abu Dhabi market has moved from quiet strength to strong, visible momentum. The sharp rise that we've seen in sales value and the growth in transactions show that the capital is entering a new phase, one driven by real buyer demand, major project activity, and increasing market transparency,” said Fateh Al Msaddi, founder of ADXinteract.

Of the 140 developers active in Abu Dhabi, 38 hold primary project registration, while 102 operate as secondary developers building within primary developers' master projects.