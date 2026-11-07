Abu Dhabi property market surges as deals top Dh171 billion in nine months

Abu Dhabi’s real estate transactions reached Dh171.26 billion in the first nine months of 2026, a 76.1 per cent rise in value on the same period last year, according to figures released on Saturday by the Abu Dhabi Real Estate Centre (Adrec).

The regulator recorded 38,483 transactions between January and September, up 32.8 per cent in volume from 28,977 deals worth Dh97.19 billion a year earlier. Transaction values rose across every reported category.

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Sales were the main contributor, with 23,749 transactions valued at Dh119.33 billion. That marks a 105 per cent increase in value and a 49.2 per cent rise in volume, up from 15,910 transactions worth Dh58.20 billion in the same period of 2025.

Mortgage activity also grew, with 14,390 transactions worth Dh45.92 billion. Value rose 30.2 per cent and volume 13.2 per cent, compared with 12,706 transactions totalling Dh35.26 billion a year earlier.

Foreign investment surges

Foreign investment in Abu Dhabi’s investment zones rose 131 per cent year-on-year to Dh86.11 billion, accounting for 81 per cent of total investment value in those zones.

Foreign direct investment by non-resident individuals reached Dh17.22 billion in the nine months, more than double the Dh8.2 billion recorded for the whole of 2025. Investors from 121 nationalities took part, with the United Kingdom, China, Russia, the United States, France and Germany the leading sources by value.

Rashed Al Omaira, director general of Adrec, said the figures reflect long-term commitment to the emirate.

“The scale of investment shows how many people and businesses are making a long-term commitment to Abu Dhabi,” he said. “Buyers expect projects to be delivered, businesses need space to grow, and residents want communities that work well over time.”

He added that Adrec’s responsibility is to ensure market rules reflect those expectations, “from how property is sold to how developments are managed after handover”.

Islands lead by value

Al Reem Island recorded the highest transaction value at Dh29.86 billion, followed by Al Hudayriyat Island at Dh28.62 billion, Al Saadiyat Island at Dh18.69 billion, Yas Island at Dh13.4 billion and Zayed City at Dh5.36 billion.

Looking ahead, six districts are projected to account for 77 per cent of incremental real estate supply through 2030: Al Saadiyat Island, Al Reem Island, Yas Island, Zayed City, Khalifa City and Al Hudayriyat Island.

Gift transactions rose 145 per cent in number to 76, with their value up 389 per cent to Dh0.44 billion. Musataha and long-lease transactions totalled 268 deals worth Dh5.57 billion, a 52.9 per cent rise in value despite an 18.7 per cent fall in volume.

During the period, Adrec registered 54 new real estate development projects and issued 3,677 licences to real estate professionals, a 32 per cent increase on the same period of 2025.