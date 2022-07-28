Abu Dhabi: Over 120 new economic activities obtain trade licence

Small and medium-sized enterprises can get permit without need to work from a physical location

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 28 Jul 2022, 7:48 PM

More than 120 new economic activities have been added to Abu Dhabi’s trader licence which supports the small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs).

The Abu Dhabi Business Centre (ADBC), part of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED), on Thursday announced the addition of the new economic activities to ‘Tajer Abu Dhabi’ (Abu Dhabi Trader) licence, which allows micro, MSMEs to obtain the trade licence without the need to work from a physical location or having to pay rent on commercial space for three years.

With the new 126 activities added, the total number of activities under the category rose from 30 to 1200 since its launch back in 2017.

By this, the activities under ‘Tajer Abu Dhabi’ represent 29.5 per cent of the total economic activities licensed and regulated by ADDED, which currently stand at 4062 activities as of end of last year (2021).

Following the first three years, ‘Tajer Abu Dhabi’ holders are required to have physical work premises as per the rules regulating their businesses and get necessary approvals.

Mohammed Munif Al Mansouri, Executive Director of ADBC said: “In the past period, we noticed an increase in the number of ‘Tajer Abu Dhabi’ applicants. 7,106 new licenses were issued under this category representing 27.9% of new economic licenses issued in the Emirate last year. ‘Tajer Abu Dhabi’ new licenses issued in 2021, alone, represented nearly 50% of all licenses issued under it, since the launch in 2017 indicating a positive response from entrepreneurs towards ADDED’s initiatives of expanding commercial activities”.