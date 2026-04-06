Abu Dhabi named among top cities for talent hub as Middle East pay outpaces Asia

Abu Dhabi has been named the region’s emerging talent hubs, alongside Riyadh, as the emirate continues to see demand for senior professionals across the region, according to a Heidrick & Struggles survey.

The report highlights how the UAE capital is increasingly attracting senior professionals as private capital activity gains momentum across the Middle East. This shift reflects a broader trend of global firms expanding their presence beyond traditional bases such as Dubai.

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The survey shows increased optimism regarding market conditions, with 73 per cent of respondents saying they expect market opportunities over the next 18 months to improve compared with the past 18 months, up from 60 per cent in the previous year.

Heidrick & Struggles, a company which provides corporate culture and leadership consulting service, conducted the survey in the second half of 2025, and provides insights into compensation trends, market sentiment, and senior hiring patterns across Asia Pacific and the Middle East over the past three years.

Rising competition for talent

As deal activity rebounds, competition for experienced professionals is intensifying across both regions. In the Middle East, strong fundraising and investment activity have prompted global firms to place more senior leaders in Abu Dhabi and Riyadh, expanding the region’s leadership footprint.

This comes as Asia Pacific continues to anchor global capital flows, with cities like Hong Kong and Singapore remaining key bases for regional operations. However, the Middle East’s growing appeal is increasingly drawing talent and investment, supported by economic resilience and strong deal pipelines.

Pay on the rise

Compensation across the private capital sector is also trending upwards. According to the survey, 68 per cent of respondents reported increases in base salaries in 2025, while 66 per cent saw higher bonuses compared to the previous year.

Looking ahead, nearly 78 per cent expect base pay to continue rising over the next 18 months, signalling sustained confidence in the market recovery.

At the senior end, firms are paying a premium to secure experienced leadership. Managing partners reported average total cash compensation of $750,000 in 2025, up from $624,000 the year before.

The increase reflects a shift towards performance-linked rewards, particularly as firms compete to attract executives with strong track records and regional expertise. Long-term incentives, including carry, also remain a key component of overall compensation packages.