Abu Dhabi announces late renewal fee exemption for some expired economic licences

The grace period makes it easier for investors to update status of their expired licences, and avoid penalties

Published: Fri 31 Oct 2025, 6:16 PM

Abu Dhabi has launched an initiative for investors to update their economic licences that have been expired for three years or more.

Under the first phase of the initiative, investors whose licences expired prior to 2010 can renew or update its status throughout November 2025, with full exemption from late renewal fees. A timeline for licences expired after 2010 will be announced later.

Announced by the Abu Dhabi Registration and Licensing Authority (ADRA), the grace period makes it easier for investors to update status of their expired licences, and avoid penalties. 

Under Abu Dhabi regulations, licences that remain unrenewed are moved to an expired registry. Once a licence has been expired for three or more years, it becomes subject to revocation.

In Abu Dhabi, in the first half of 2025, active licences rose by 19 per cent compared to the same period in 2024.

Mohammed Munif Al Mansoori, Director General of ADRA, said: “This initiative supports the ease of doing business by allowing investors to regularise expired licences, while also streamlining processes that enable them to seize the promising opportunities within Abu Dhabi’s dynamic economy.