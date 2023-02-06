Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank launches Customer Majlis Initiative

The latest initiative facilitate dialogue between customers from all segments and the senior bank executives. — Supplied photo

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB) hosted its Customer Majlis to facilitate dialogue between customers from all segments and the senior bank executives to further enhance its overall customer excellence.

The latest instalment of this periodic series witnessed the participation of select corporate clients who were invited to the Majlis to pitch their propositions and engage in productive one-on-one discussions with ADIB senior executives in an interactive format to learn more about the latest products, services, and operations.

Mohammed Ali Al Fahim, acting head of Wholesale Banking at Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, said this council, which is the first of its kind in the banking sector, comes within the framework of ADIB's efforts to achieve the highest levels of customer satisfaction. "ADIB strives to promote open dialogue with its customers, demonstrate the highest quality of banking services, and develop administrative systems to ensure we are providing distinguished services,” he said.

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank was recently awarded the "Best Bank of the Year — 2022" award in the UAE from The Banker magazine of the Financial Times, in recognition of its financial performance and innovative leadership in the field of banking services.

