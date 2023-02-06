Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank launches Customer Majlis Initiative

The number of EVs reached 15,100, while the number of hybrid vehicles reached 13,500 by the end of 2022
Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB) hosted its Customer Majlis to facilitate dialogue between customers from all segments and the senior bank executives to further enhance its overall customer excellence.
The latest instalment of this periodic series witnessed the participation of select corporate clients who were invited to the Majlis to pitch their propositions and engage in productive one-on-one discussions with ADIB senior executives in an interactive format to learn more about the latest products, services, and operations.
Mohammed Ali Al Fahim, acting head of Wholesale Banking at Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, said this council, which is the first of its kind in the banking sector, comes within the framework of ADIB's efforts to achieve the highest levels of customer satisfaction. "ADIB strives to promote open dialogue with its customers, demonstrate the highest quality of banking services, and develop administrative systems to ensure we are providing distinguished services,” he said.
Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank was recently awarded the "Best Bank of the Year — 2022" award in the UAE from The Banker magazine of the Financial Times, in recognition of its financial performance and innovative leadership in the field of banking services.
— business@khaleejtimes.com
The number of EVs reached 15,100, while the number of hybrid vehicles reached 13,500 by the end of 2022
Prospects for growth have improved on the demand side following the earlier-than-expected easing of Covid-19 containment measures in Mainland China, the rating agency Fitch Solutions was quoted as saying by
Both entities will launch low-risk investment growth and insurance plan for life-long planning and financial security
The UAE and GCC smartphone market is expected to post a nearly flat year-on-year growth of 0.5 per cent this year, says an expert
Residential properties in Dubai may witness a moderate steep in demand due to the increase in the interest rate; The interest rate in the UAE is expected to reach 4.90% by the end of 2023 that may impact the purchasing power of consumers
Price caps seek to limit Moscow's ability to fund its war
Country has seen steep inflation, a currency plunge and its economy slide into recession
Experts address ICAI's annual international seminar