Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank launches ADIB Pay

Smotrich said he would be inspired by US right-to-work laws and pursue similar measures to reduce union control in Israel’s labour force
Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB) on Thursday announced the launch of the region's first tokenised, contactless payment methods through the options of clasp and ring "ADIB PAY", in partnership with token enablement service provider Tappy Technologies and global digital payments leader, Visa.
Samih Awadhalla, acting global head of Retail Banking at ADIB, said ADIB continues to roll out innovative digital payment services as "we further develop our digital capabilities".
"We are proud to launch the region's first tokenised, contactless payment clasp with our partners Tappy Technologies and Visa," he said.
The set-up process for ADIB Pay is simple and quick. First, the customer's ADIB Visa card is tokenised via the supporting ADIB Pay application powered by Tappy's Token Enablement Services (TES) solution.
Second, using the companion Universal Passive Provisioning Unit (UPPU) that connects to ADIB Pay via Bluetooth, the digital card is automatically provisioned to the chip embedded within the payment clasp.
Once provisioning is complete, the customer is ready to make quick and easy payments with the tap of their wristwatch and will be able to instantly view their ADIB Pay transaction history in the application.
"As a certified technology partner of Visa, Tappy extends the power of network token service to safeguard customer-sensitive payment credentials on wearable devices. With the Tappy developed UPPU technology, consumers can digitise their payment cards within seconds and transform their traditional timepiece into a contactless payment accessory without ever needing to recharge it," Wayne Leung, CEO of Tappy Technologies, said.
Salima Gutieva, vice-president and country manager for UAE at Visa, said wearable tech is a fast-growing segment, especially as the young and digitally savvy generations increasingly demand a seamless cashless payment experience.
"By combining Tappy's technology with our highly secure tokenisation technology, ADIB can meet their customers' need for security and convenience at a time when contactless payments are very important," Gutieva said.
— business@khaleejtimes.com
Smotrich said he would be inspired by US right-to-work laws and pursue similar measures to reduce union control in Israel’s labour force
2022 was marked by a new war, record inflation and climate-linked disasters
Markets unnerved by rising COVID cases in China; US Fed expected to continue increasing interest rates; Oil benchmarks hit 3-week high in previous session
The joint venture, which will look at investments opportunistically, will offer a broad range of services, including offshore support vessels, integrated offshore logistics and subsea solutions
The issuance of these commemorative coins highlights the successes achieved by the ports of Abu Dhabi and their role in the emirate’s maritime sector in the past decades
Mastercard analysts pointed out that some markets would feel the impact of inflation and rising interest rates more keenly while unemployment rates are projected to decline in several countries, including the UAE and Saudi Arabia
New partnership with Toronto-based incubator to support aspiring entrepreneurs; Sharjah-led startups to expand their efforts into North American territories