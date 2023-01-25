Abu Dhabi hotels welcome 4.1 million guets in 2022

UAE: Golden, Green visas create more opportunities for Indians to live and work in Emirates, says official
Speakers at the India-UAE Partnership summit shed light on how the historic trade deal has paved the way for a remarkable growth story
A total of 4.1 million hotel visitors stayed in Abu Dhabi hotels during 2022, 24 per cent up from 2021, data by the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi, revealed.
Hotel revenues climbed by 23 per cent from the previous year to Dh5.4 billion in 2022.
The statistics showed that Abu Dhabi hotels recorded occupancy rates of 70 per cent during the reference year, a growth of 0.2 per cent compared to 2021.The average hotel stay for guests was about three nights per guest, and the average revenue per available room was Dh263, up 19 per cent.
The UAE nationals accounted for the largest share of the capital's hotel guests during the past year, with a share of 29 per cent, or the equivalent of 1.182 million guests.
Indian nationalities led all other non-Emiratis with a share of 12 per cent, or the equivalent of 480,000 visitors, up 31 per cent from the same period in 2021. The nationals of Britain, Egypt, the Philippines, and Saudi Arabia followed with a share of four per cent each. — Wam
