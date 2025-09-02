Abu Dhabi emerges as global launchpad for AI startups with record Hub71 cohort

Abu Dhabi is enhancing its position as one of the world’s fastest-rising hubs for artificial intelligence, with Hub71 welcoming its most AI-focused intake of startups since its inception.

The latest cohort, announced on Tuesday, features 26 high-growth companies that have collectively raised more than Dh818 million, the largest funding total of any single batch in the tech ecosystem’s history.

What makes Cohort 17 particularly significant is the dominance of AI-driven firms, which account for more than 81 per cent of the selection. These startups are developing solutions that target Abu Dhabi’s economic priorities, ranging from healthcare and finance to energy and ClimateTech. Their arrival underscores not only the emirate’s commitment to diversifying its economy but also its growing relevance in shaping the global AI landscape at a time when competition for leadership in artificial intelligence has become a strategic race among nations.

The announcement follows the launch earlier this year of Hub71+ AI, a specialist ecosystem designed to catalyse cross-sector breakthroughs in artificial intelligence. Supported by AI71, Core42, Amazon Web Services, and Google for Startups, the platform is seen as a cornerstone of Abu Dhabi’s ambition to attract cutting-edge innovators and position itself at the centre of AI adoption in the Middle East.

This year’s selection process was highly competitive, with more than 2,000 global applications narrowed down to 26 startups from 12 countries, including the US, UK, Singapore, France, Canada, Egypt, and India. The fact that nearly three-quarters of the companies are headquartered outside the UAE reflects Abu Dhabi’s growing magnetism for founders who are seeking capital, market access, and strategic partnerships. Most of the companies are seed-stage, consistent with Hub71’s mission to nurture early-stage ventures into globally scalable businesses.

Ahmad Ali Alwan, CEO of Hub71, said the calibre of the new entrants confirms the strength of Abu Dhabi’s ecosystem. “The startups joining Cohort 17 reflect the ambition and calibre of founders we are welcoming into our community. Backed by strong funding and building technologies with broad market applications, they are pursuing growth globally. Their decision to build from Abu Dhabi highlights the strength of our ecosystem and its position as a global launchpad for innovation,” he noted.

Among the standout companies is Harmonic Discovery, a US biotech startup applying AI to design precision therapies for complex diseases such as sickle cell anaemia. Having raised Dh31.2 million, the company’s entry into Abu Dhabi signals the city’s growing role as a centre for advanced life sciences powered by machine learning. India’s Planys Technologies, another new entrant, is developing autonomous underwater robots and smart sensors to enable safer, diver-free inspections of critical infrastructure. Backed by $7.2 million (Dh26.4 million), it represents the kind of deep-tech innovation that Abu Dhabi is keen to foster.

Sustainability-focused ventures also feature strongly. Six of the new companies are leveraging the Hub71+ ClimateTech ecosystem, including SunGreenH2 of Singapore, which is developing high-efficiency electrolysers for green hydrogen production. With Dh24.2 million in funding, the startup is tapping into Abu Dhabi’s ambitions to become a leader in clean energy transition. Meanwhile, blockchain and Web3 innovation remains an integral part of Hub71’s strategy, with eight startups joining under the Hub71+ Digital Assets ecosystem. Resolv Labs, a UAE-based crypto investment platform that has raised Dh46 million, is among the most prominent additions in this segment.

The new cohort will benefit from Hub71’s Access programme, which provides up to Dh500,000 incentives in cash and kind, as well as access to Abu Dhabi’s business networks, talent pool, and investors. Startups that achieve significant progress in their first year may qualify for up to Dh1 million in follow-on support, helping them accelerate their commercial scaling. Beyond financial support, Hub71 offers mentorship, regulatory guidance, and direct entry into Abu Dhabi’s priority industries, creating a fertile environment for transformative technologies.

Abu Dhabi’s broader push into artificial intelligence is also being advanced by sovereign wealth funds, academic institutions, and state-backed AI champions such as G42. The emirate has invested heavily in AI infrastructure, from supercomputing to data centres, while simultaneously attracting global talent and fostering partnerships with industry giants. The launch of Falcon, the UAE’s large language model developed by the Technology Innovation Institute, further demonstrated the country’s capacity to compete with established AI powers.

Industry analysts note that this momentum aligns with the UAE’s National AI Strategy 2031, which aims to make the country one of the global leaders in artificial intelligence by the next decade. By integrating AI into critical sectors such as healthcare, education, transport, and climate adaptation, Abu Dhabi is positioning itself as not only a regional hub but also a serious contender in the global innovation race.

They argue that the record Hub71 intake is therefore more than a milestone for startups —i t is an indicator of Abu Dhabi’s rising clout in the AI economy. “By combining capital, infrastructure, and an enabling regulatory framework, the emirate is turning itself into a launchpad where AI-powered companies can address global challenges from the UAE capital. As AI becomes the defining technology of this era, Abu Dhabi’s growing ecosystem suggests that the city is well on track to become one of the world’s most influential centres of innovation.”