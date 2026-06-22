Abu Dhabi economic licences rise by 21 per cent in Q1 despite regional war

Economic licences in Abu Dhabi increased by 21 per cent in the first quarter of this year compared to the same period last year, according to the Abu Dhabi Registration Authority (ADRA), the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development’s (ADDED) arm that develops and regulates the business sector.

Professional licences grew by a whopping 193 per cent despite the war that engulfed the region in early March. New commercial licences grew by 20 per cent, while licences in agriculture, fisheries, and livestock activities increased by 5 percent.

Despite the hurdles witnessed across the region during that period, Abu Dhabi’s business ecosystem was still able to fuel strong growth rates in the number of new economic licences and categories across the emirate’s regions and economic sectors.

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Active licences increased by 12 per cent during Q1 compared to the same period last year. New economic licences also continued to grow across all regions of the emirate, rising by 58 per cent in Al Ain Region, 28 per cent in Al Dhafra Region, and 18 per cent in Abu Dhabi.

Industrial licences transitioning into the production phase during the first quarter increased by 3 per cent, with 34 new industrial facilities entering full operational phase during the first three months of 2026.

Meanwhile, Tajer Abu Dhabi (Abu Dhabi Trader) licences increased by 17 per cent, while freelance licences surged by 261 per cent, and “Mobdea” licences grew by 15 per cent. Promotional offers also continued to grow by 2 per cent, while advertisements increased by 26 per cent.

“Amid global and regional challenges and changes, Abu Dhabi continues to demonstrate its ability to transform challenges into opportunities for growth and prosperity,” ADDED’s Undersecretary, Hamad Sayah Al Mazrouei, said.

“These strong indicators reaffirm the resilience and attractiveness of Abu Dhabi’s economy, as well as the effectiveness of the emirate’s policies and legislative frameworks in establishing solid foundations for an advanced business sector characterised by dynamism, adaptability, and efficient supply chains capable of meeting the needs of citizens and residents,” he added.