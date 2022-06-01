Enjoy our faster App experience
Abu Dhabi: DCD adjourns election at Indian association

Voting postponed due to lack of required quorum

by

Ashwani Kumar

Published: Wed 1 Jun 2022, 4:48 PM

The Department of Community Development – Abu Dhabi has adjourned election of office bearers of the India Social and Cultural Centre (ISC) because of lack of required quorum.

The ISC has 1,352 eligible voters but a minimum turnout of 60 per cent wasn’t reached on the election day to select office bearers for this year.

The ISC is the apex body of the registered Indian associations in the Capital and a Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Awardee. Election for office bearers usually sees good campaigning by candidates and close contests.

According to the chief election officer, the DCD officials have moved the 53rd annual general body meeting and election of office bearers to June 17.

“It was adjourned due to the absence of the required quorum,” the chief election officer said in a statement.

“We request all the eligible members to attend the annual general body, and please be there on June 17, Friday,” the officer added.

Yogish Prabhu K has been the ISC president since 2020. Last year, there was no election because of the pandemic situation. The premier socio-cultural organisation won the Mahatma Award 2020 for its Covid-19 humanitarian efforts.

The ISC has been serving as a venue for the Indian community for a wide range of social, cultural, literary, educational, recreational and philanthropic activities.

Ashwani Kumar

