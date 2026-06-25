Abu Dhabi Chamber launches Procurement Connect to boost SMEs’ access to major contracts

The Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry has launched Procurement Connect, a new initiative designed to help businesses prepare for future procurement and supply opportunities with leading organizations across the emirate, enabling companies to strengthen their competitiveness and position themselves for long-term growth.

The initiative was unveiled during a dedicated forum organised by the Chamber, bringing together representatives from major Abu Dhabi organizations, the private sector and the media. The event reflects the Chamber’s commitment to strengthening engagement across the business ecosystem while providing companies with practical insights into upcoming procurement opportunities.

The forum featured participation from Etihad Airways, e& UAE and Adnoc, with each organization outlining its future procurement priorities, supplier requirements and opportunities for businesses to participate in upcoming projects.

Ali Mohamed Al Marzooqi, Director General of Abu Dhabi Chamber, said improving the readiness of businesses to seize future opportunities remains a key pillar of the Chamber’s efforts to support private sector growth. “Procurement Connect reflects Abu Dhabi Chamber’s commitment to building stronger bridges between businesses and the emirate’s leading organizations, enabling the private sector to gain deeper insights into future opportunities and market requirements, while helping companies better prepare for and benefit from them,” he said.

The initiative is designed to improve business readiness — particularly among small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) — by providing greater visibility into the procurement requirements of major organizations, enabling companies to better understand future purchasing plans and strengthen their competitiveness.

Representing e& UAE, Ali Abdulrahman, Manager – Vendor Relations, said the company is expanding procurement opportunities across 38 countries, serving around one billion customers globally, while placing digital transformation and artificial intelligence at the center of its procurement strategy.

He said e& is focusing on technology procurement across telecommunications networks, IT infrastructure and cybersecurity, while also expanding procurement across business services, marketing and professional services.

Abdulrahman added that supporting SMEs remains a strategic priority through partnerships with the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, Khalifa Fund and Kezad Group. According to him, e& spent around Dh450 million with SMEs during 2025 and continues to strengthen local supplier participation through initiatives such as Make it in the Emirates and supplier development programmer.

Salem Bafaraj, Vice President – ICV Industrial Development and Execution Division at Adnoc, highlighted the company’s In-Country Value (ICV) programmed as one of the country’s key industrial development initiatives.

He said the programmer, launched in 2018, has generated more than Dh357 billion in value for the UAE economy, including Dh65 billion in 2025 alone, while creating more than 23,000 jobs. Adnoc has also awarded over Dh80 billion in contracts to UAE manufacturers under the Make it in the Emirates initiative, against a target of Dh90 billion.

Bafaraj also outlined Adnoc’s newly launched Industrial Resilience Programmed, which aims to strengthen domestic supply chains through enhanced ICV incentives, the Local Plus programmer that priorities locally manufactured products, demand forecasting for manufacturers and procurement incentives that encourage localization.

He added that Adnoc has already onboarded 17 local manufacturers under the Local Plus programmer and plans to expand it to additional product categories, encouraging suppliers to register and qualify through Adnoc’s procurement platform to access future opportunities.

The Chamber said the event also provided a platform for direct dialogue between participating organizations and members of the business community, allowing companies to exchange knowledge, explore partnerships and identify opportunities across key sectors of Abu Dhabi’s economy.

The initiative forms part of Abu Dhabi Chamber’s broader efforts to create added value for its members by expanding access to knowledge, business networks and commercial opportunities, supporting Abu Dhabi’s vision of building a more competitive, innovative and sustainable economy driven by a strong private sector.