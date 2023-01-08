Abu Dhabi Chamber enhances digital effortless Certificate of Origin service

The service will facilitate trade activities in the emirate of Abu Dhabi by investing in the digital capabilities to ensure the sustainable competitiveness of the private sector

The Abu Dhabi Programme for Effortless Customer Experience supports Abu Dhabi’s human-centric approach. — Wam

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sun 8 Jan 2023, 4:23 PM Last updated: Sun 8 Jan 2023, 4:24 PM

Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ADCCI) has launched the updated version of its Effortless Certificate of Origin service, which aims to enhance customers’ experience and reduce the time taken for acquiring the service. This comes as part of its participation in the Abu Dhabi Program for Effortless Customer Experience, launched by His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office.

The Abu Dhabi Programme for Effortless Customer Experience supports Abu Dhabi’s human-centric approach. It enables everyone living and working in the emirate, as well as visitors, to carry out tasks — from buying a home, to starting a business, or exploring the emirate — quickly, seamlessly and effortlessly.

Abu Dhabi Chamber has worked in coordination with the Abu Dhabi Executive Office to enhance its customer experience, following the highest international standards. The plan involved the formation of a service design team from various disciplines and departments, followed by an extensive study to identify the challenges that customers face, working in collaboration with local authorities to redesign the customer journey, and discussing development initiatives by involving customers in the design and analysis processes.

Mohamed Helal Al Mheiri, director-general of Abu Dhabi Chamber, said the launch of the Effortless Certificate of Origin service comes in line with the Abu Dhabi government’s directives and our efforts to enhance customer experience. "The service will facilitate trade activities in the emirate of Abu Dhabi by investing in the digital capabilities to ensure the sustainable competitiveness of the private sector," he said.

He said the Effortless Certificate of Origin service is Abu Dhabi Chamber’s first updated service, which aims to establish Abu Dhabi’s position as a leader in the ease of doing business index and provision of digital services index. "This comes in line with our strategic objective of providing an exceptional digital experience to the business community in Abu Dhabi.”

Improvements to the Effortless Certificate of Origin service include reducing the number of required steps and the volume of required data and documents, and adding features for selecting export-bound products, such as the ‘most popular products’ option. With the updated service, customers will also be able to check the status of their request via the TAMM system, get automatic approval on their application, as per the ICC WCF International Certificate of Origin Accreditation Chain’s (CO Chain) standards, in which the Abu Dhabi Chamber is a member.

The Abu Dhabi Programme for Effortless Customer Experience is a pioneering model in improving government customer experience in Abu Dhabi, and enhancing the emirate’s position as a leader in this field.

