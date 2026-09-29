Abu Dhabi bourse’s new guide comes with fines for firms missing basics

The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) on Monday launched an updated and expanded Investor Relations Guide that sets baseline requirements for all listed companies, with those that fall short facing formal warnings or fines added to their annual listing renewal fees.

The practical manual, aimed at management teams and boards, also seeks to turn investor relations from a disclosure obligation into a strategic tool for building long-term value and trust.

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The guide expands on the exchange’s 2022 guidance and sets out a roadmap from baseline compliance to strategic engagement. It includes practical frameworks, actionable checklists and templates that issuers can adapt to their own needs.

The launch was attended by Ghannam Al Mazouei, chairman of the ADX Group, and Abdulla Salem Al Nuaimi, group CEO of the ADX. Representatives of ADX-listed companies and chief executives from regional exchanges also joined the event.

“Abu Dhabi's capital markets are increasingly attracting international capital, raising the bar for high-quality market engagement. This guide gives our issuers a practical playbook they can use right away to move from routine compliance to strategic investor relations that unlock long-term value,” said Ghannam Al Mazouei, chairman of the ADX Group.

He added that strengthening the market ecosystem and building lasting investor trust supports the diversification goals of Abu Dhabi's Economic Vision 2030.

Baseline requirements

The manual applies to all companies listed on the Market and Growth Market. Listed companies must:

Appoint a dedicated investor relations officer

Maintain a dedicated investor relations webpage

Publish investor presentations

Disclose material information on time under the exchange’s listing rules

Deliver periodic and annual reports

Penalties and recognition

Exchange management will set the penalty amounts based on the violation. To encourage adoption, the ADX will also recognise top-performing issuers each year for upholding both the mandatory standards and best practices.

Beyond the baseline rules, the manual outlines 12 practical areas of investor relations. These include building an equity story, managing earnings calls, handling crises, reporting environmental, social and governance (ESG) data, navigating regulations and guiding a company through the initial public offering (IPO) process.

The ADX said clear, consistent and credible communication directly improves market liquidity, supports fair share price valuations and attracts long-term institutional capital. It added that listed companies will be able to build understanding and confidence that can encourage greater interest and trading in their shares.

The exchange is also in active discussions with key partners to introduce a dedicated UAE National Investor Relations Programme to develop the next generation of Emirati IR professionals. The programme would equip participants with global best practices to engage effectively with investors, strengthen issuer-investor dialogue and reinforce the transparency, competitiveness and long-term development of the UAE's capital markets.