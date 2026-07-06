Abu Dhabi bourse scraps daily price limits on ETFs, futures

The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) Group on Monday announced it will remove daily price limits on Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) and futures contracts listed on the bourse to deepening liquidity for investors.

The change will take effect from August 3, 2026.

By allowing ETF and futures prices to move freely in response to new information, ADX said the initiative would cut down on trading disruptions such as halts and pauses that are currently triggered when prices hit their daily bands, while improving the overall quality of price formation in the market.

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Abu Dhabi bourse is the most liquid ETF hub in the Mena region, with a lineup that spans thematic and Sharia-compliant funds. Removing the price limits would strengthen the platform’s appeal to investors looking for efficient trade execution and diversified exposure.

The exchange also linked the decision to the continued build-out of its derivatives market, saying that lifting price limits would give investors more room to hedge positions and run trading strategies without being constrained by daily price bands.

ADX described the step as part of a broader strategy to give investors more agility and modern market infrastructure that supports efficient capital allocation, deeper liquidity, and stronger risk management tools. It added that it would continue to manage intraday volatility, including through temporary trading pauses in exceptional circumstances, to keep the market orderly.

The announcement builds on several years of expansion in ADX’s derivatives business.

The exchange launched its derivatives market in November 2021 with single stock futures on five blue-chip names – Etisalat, First Abu Dhabi Bank, International Holding Company, Adnoc Distribution and Aldar Properties – as the exchange rolled out initiatives to develop Abu Dhabi’s capital markets and bring its products and services in line with global peers.