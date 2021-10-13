Abu Dhabi boat show features 43% UAE brands
Sheikh Sultan bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of the Frontline Heroes Office, inaugurated the four-day event at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Centre
The Abu Dhabi International Boat Show (ADIBS), the first event for boating held in the region since the pandemic, got off to an impressive start on Wednesday.
“Nobody in the region has hosted a boat show since the start of the pandemic. We are the first one,” Saeed Al Mansoori, event organiser, told Khaleej Times.
Sheikh Sultan bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of the Frontline Heroes Office, inaugurated the four-day event at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Centre (Adnec).
Al Mansoori underlined the show has made a strong return after a gap of a year.
“The feedback I got from visitors, guests and other seniors is very positive,” said the executive director of Capital Events.
He stressed that the UAE-made products make up to 43 per cent of all the brands.
“The presence of the local products shows how strong the industry is here in the UAE.”
Al Mansoori noted the other highlights of the show are the new exhibitors, who make up to 43 per cent, and also the product launches.
“The new exhibitors are here with their new products that reflects the fact how newcomers are attracted to the show. Then you have the product launch. There are products which are exclusively launched here for the first time in the region. We have companies from Switzerland, France and others launching new items, which haven’t been seen in the Middle East,” Al Mansoori said and added: “Overall, the feedback has been very positive. We are looking forward to the next edition in October 2022.”
The show runs till Saturday.
