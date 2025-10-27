  • search in Khaleej Times
Abu Dhabi-based Titian acquires stake in Swedish biotech firm

Titian Life Sciences is pursuing a multimodal approach to precision medicine and healthy ageing, integrating biotechnology, data science, and clinical innovation

Published: Mon 27 Oct 2025, 2:55 PM

UAE Cabinet approves largest-ever federal budget for 2026

'Circle Dubai’ aims to reduce daily waste by nearly half a kg per resident

UAE jobs: Nearly 3 in 4 jobseekers reject offers after bad interviews

Abu Dhabi-headquartered Titian Capital, through one of its group companies, has acquired a “significant interest” in Swedish biotechnology company Cellcolabs AB.

The investment will be used to expand Cellcolabs’ technical development, geographic reach, and scientific workforce. Titian did not disclose financial details of the transaction.

The partnership between Titian Life Sciences and Cellcolabs aims to develop and scale stem cell technologies for regulated global use.

Titian Life Sciences is pursuing a multimodal approach to precision medicine and healthy ageing, integrating biotechnology, data science, and clinical innovation.

Cellcolabs specialises in the large-scale production of mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) derived from the bone marrow of healthy donors. The company was founded on over two decades of research at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm. Its products are supplied to academic institutions and biotechnology firms working on treatments for inflammatory, degenerative, and immune-related conditions.

Kayaan Unwalla, Managing Director of Titian Capital, said: “This investment reflects our conviction that regenerative medicine and cellular therapies will be foundational to the next era of human health. We are proud to support Cellcolabs in its mission to expand global access to clinical-grade stem cell technologies that can transform patient outcomes.”

Dr Mattias Bernow, CEO of Cellcolabs, said the partnership provides Cellcolabs with both the capital and strategic footprint needed to grow internationally. “Together, we will continue advancing the frontier of stem cell research and ensuring these therapies move from the laboratory to the clinic efficiently and ethically.”

Titian Capital is a UAE-based private family office with interests across life sciences, AI, digital advertising, and infrastructure.