Abu Dhabi: Adnec Group to acquire catering firm serving more than 50,000 meals per day

Adnec Group announced on Monday that it signed agreements to acquire 100 per cent of Royal Catering Services LLC, an Abu Dhabi-based catering service provider that serves 50,000 meals per day.

When Royal Catering will join Adnec's fast-growing Capital Catering business, the combined entity will be one of the largest and most competitive catering providers in the Abu Dhabi market.

The addition of Royal Catering means expanding the group's production capacity by adding several high-quality catering facilities to its asset base and moving its Capital Catering's industry focus from aviation, defence and healthcare.

Royal Catering has over 2,500 employees and a production capacity of more than 50,000 meals daily.

It has earned a reputation for delivering high-quality services across the UAE. Beyond catering, the firm offers complementary services such as accommodation, making it a versatile provider in the sector.

By integrating Royal Catering with Capital Catering, Adnec Group, which is a 100% owned subsidiary of Modon Holding, will enhance its ability to serve larger contracts and a more diverse customer base.

Bill O'Regan, Group Chief Executive Officer of Modon Holding, said, "The move aligns with Modon Holding's strategy to continue expanding our portfolio and offer world-class services to Abu Dhabi and UAE residents and businesses. This acquisition further reinforces our commitment to developing Abu Dhabi's and UAE's local economy."