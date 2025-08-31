Abu Alnaga Development launches new residential project with Burj Khalifa view

Abu Alnaga Development, a leading real estate developer, announced plans to increase investments and expand their real estate project portfolio in Dubai as part of their strategic vision to strengthen presence in the rapidly growing real estate market.

In a statement, the company announced the addition of a fourth residential project in Al Jaddaf area, featuring a direct view of the Burj Khalifa. This project is part of its ambitious plan to expand their business in one of the most attractive real estate markets in the region.

This new project joins three major residential projects previously announced by the company in Dubailand, Bu Kadra (New Horizons), and Al Furjan, reaffirming the company’s commitment to boost their Dubai presence and provide quality real estate solutions that meet market expectations.

“This expansion comes in response to the growing demand for high-quality residential and commercial projects, and reflects our commitment to introducing innovative concepts in the fields of urban planning, sustainability, and quality of life,” said Mohamed Abu Alnaga, CEO. “The selection of Al Jaddaf as the location for our fourth project was not random, but rather the result of a careful study of the market and our continued commitment to offering a real estate product that combines a prime location, quality design, and competitive pricing. What distinguishes this project in particular is its unique view of the Burj Khalifa, which adds value to the units and makes them an attractive option for investors and residents alike,” he added.

Abu Alnaga noted that the company seeks, through their current and future projects, to develop integrated and sustainable residential communities that accommodate the needs of new generations and align with Dubai’s aspirations to become a global city for living, working, and investing. He emphasized that his company is continuing to explore more investment opportunities within the emirate, noting that growing demand, continuous development in infrastructure, and an attractive legislative environment all make Dubai a promising market for real estate developers who believe in innovation and long-term planning.

The CEO said that Dubai represents an ideal environment for real estate investment, given its economic stability and stimulating legislation. He noted that the emirate has witnessed strong demand in recent years for projects characterized by modern design, prime locations, and integrated services, a quality the company is keen to provide in all their projects.