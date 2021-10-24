ABLF Talks hybrid conclave to feature top tech leaders and climate change experts
Held under the presence and patronage of Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahayan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, the ABLF debuts at the Expo 2020, Dubai in association with UAE Ministry of Economy and Dubai Cares
Top tech leaders, educationists, and climate change and biodiversity activists will headline the power-packed ABLF Talks, as part of the 15th annual edition of the ABLF Leadership Series in 2021.
Held under the presence and patronage of Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahayan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, the ABLF debuts at the Expo 2020, Dubai in association with UAE Ministry of Economy and Dubai Cares, the world’s largest NGO for Education for marginalised children.
Bringing together over 100 global leaders in virtual conversations around urgent socio-economic issues, the hybrid ABLF Talks presents at the Expo 2020 Dubai with in-person sessions complementing virtual streaming to reach an audience of over 50,000 worldwide on October 25, 2021, setting the stage for the monthly event with icons from varied sectors in impactful dialogues.
These conversations of consequence are powered by four innovative superbrands, the Aditya Birla Group, a $45 billion conglomerate and Fortune 500 company, Zand, which is driving the significant tech-led narratives of the post-pandemic era as the first digital bank in the world to provide retail and corporate banking. UAE’s DP World, the global supply chain solutions giant who returns to the ABLF stage as a Legacy Partner, as does etisalat, the world’s fastest mobile network in the world.
Occurring through the six months of the Expo 2020 Dubai, the ABLF Talks will add to the narratives of the ‘World’s Greatest Show’ but also seek to align with the UAE Federation’s 50th Anniversary Year, with the nation’s commitment and focus on tolerance, compassionate leadership, innovation, sustainability, new technology and financial inclusion through the voices of some of Asia’s most admired leaders. Accordingly, the ABLF Talks’ speaker list at the October edition includes financial inclusion advocate, Olivier Crespin, CEO and co-founder, Zand UAE, who brings over 20 years of extensive expertise in banking and fintech across Latin America, the USA and Asia; Maaz Sheikh, CEO and co-founder, STARZPLAY, Mena’s leading video streaming service; Dr Tiffany Delport, co-founder of the Possibilities Project: Eco Edition, Marine Conservation Specialist and Environmental Consultant; Dr Theresa Mundita S. Lim, executive director, Asean Centre for Biodiversity; Major Ali Saqr Sultan Al Suwaidi, President, Emirates Marine Environmental Group, Secretary of the Board for Emirates Nature – WWF and widely regarded as ‘The UAE’s last pearl diver’ and Sheikh Dr Majid Sultan Al Qassimi, Advisor at the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, UAE and an expert in the arena of food technology, sustainable agriculture and biodiversity in the Arab world.
Speaking on the significance of the ABLF Talks, Sheikh Nahyan Mabarak Al Nahyan, the Patron of the ABLF since 2007, has said, “Our region and the entire world is faced with unprecedented challenges that will require a collaboration of our best and brightest thinkers to navigate successfully. We remain confident that together we will continue to meet the regional and global challenges of our times with the spirit of creativity and optimism as we seek to ‘recover, rebuild and rise’ - the underlying motto of the ABLF Talks.”
Malini N Menon, president and co-founder of the ABLF said, “As a platform that has always aligned with the UAE’s key narratives, the ABLF Talks celebrates the essence of the Expo 2020 Dubai as the nation’s call to excellence, to courage and true resilience in this post-pandemic era. We are delighted to propel the vision of the nation’s leadership through our varied initiatives in conjunction with our partners and global speakers who are each committed to making the world a better place.”
The ABLF has also on-boarded a line-up of partners who lead their business with a sustainability and development narrative, with CNBC Arabia (Broadcast Partner) and Hindustan Times, Khaleej Times, Arab News, Muscat Daily (Media Partners) UNICEF and FICCI (Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry) (Strategic Partners).
