ABLF Talks 2022 to focus on tech-aided solutions for pandemic challenges

The 16th edition of the ABLF Talks will be held under the patronage of Sheikh Nahyan Mabarak Al Nahyan, UAE Cabinet Member and Minister of Tolerance and Co-existence

Dubai - The impact of the pandemic on investments and the changes in the financial sector, especially banking and start-ups, will be the highlight of the panel discussions

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sat 15 Jan 2022, 5:32 PM

The role of technology, increasing digitisation, and the challenges in ensuring financial inclusion for all, will be at the core of the conversations at the 16th edition of the ABLF Talks that will be held virtually at the cutting-edge digital venue, ABLF City, on January 17, 2022.

Top tech leaders from the region will converge to share their perspectives on the important measures that need to be taken to counter the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on varied sectors.

Over 30,000 attendees from around Asia are expected to join in the virtual conclave that is a continuation of the leadership series launched in October 2020. For the past 16 months, the ABLF Talks, held under the patronage of Sheikh Nahyan Mabarak Al Nahyan, UAE Cabinet Member and Minister of Tolerance and Co-existence, and in association with the UAE Ministry of Economy and Dubai Cares, a UAE-based global philanthropic organisation, has been at the forefront of bringing together Asian leaders in discussions around crucial socio-economic issues, and these conversations will continue till the end of March 2022.

At the conclave on January 17 - the first in 2022 - the focus will be on the role of the crisis in accelerating the race towards a tech-led future. The conclave will be toplined by leading names in the world of technology and finance including Fadi Pharaon, senior VP and head of Market Area, Middle East and Africa, Ericsson, who will spotlight the game-changing technologies that the company has invested in, to aid sustainable tech-enabled growth in the region.

The impact of the pandemic on investments and the changes in the financial sector, especially banking and start-ups will be the highlight of the panel discussion with Ahmed Alnaqbi, CEO, Emirates Development Bank (EDB), UAE and Sonia Gokhale, founding partner, Venturesouq, UAE. Alnaqbi will also speak about EDB’s role in the economic diversification of the UAE, while Gokhale will highlight the impact of the pandemic on the startup scene in the Middle East and ways for entrepreneurs to attract investment.

A second panel discussion, on increasing digitisation of businesses to enable them to be agile and innovative in the midst of unprecedented crisis, will be held between Alaa Adel, vice president and managing director, MEA, Cerner Corporation and Dereck Hoogenkamp, entrepreneur, advisor, co-founder Palmfusion Technologies and owner and MD, Yalla Ltd. The discussions are expected to not only throw light on the new challenges facing businesses even as organisations and nations continue to grapple with the fluctuating situations wrought by the pandemic but also provide concrete solutions with the aid of technology.

The ABLF is brought to you by a powerful line-up of partners including the $45 billion Indian conglomerate Aditya Birla Group, leading digital bank Zand, Etisalat along with CNBC Arabia (Broadcast Partner) and Hindustan Times, Khaleej Times, Muscat Daily, Al Bayan, Zee TV, WION as media partners, and UNICEF. Professionals interested in attending the talks virtually can register for free on the ABLF website.

business@khaleejtimes.com