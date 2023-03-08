Abdullah bin Salem opens 51st edition of WJME

Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, on Wednesday witnessed the launch of the 51st edition of the Watch & Jewellery Middle East (WJME) Show.

The five-day exhibition, which will run until March 12 at the Expo Centre Sharjah, is being held nder the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

The largest event of its kind on the agenda of commercial exhibitions specialised in jewellery in the UAE and the region boasts the participation of over 500 eminent international jewellery and gold designers and watchmakers from 20 countries from across the world, as well as hundreds of local and international brands.

The event is organised by the Expo Centre Sharjah with the support of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi toured the pavilions of the exhibition and met a number of exhibitors and officials of the Emirati companies and the participating international companies.

The Deputy Ruler of Sharjah also listened to an explanation about their modern products and designs through which they aim to enhance their presence in the markets of the region, and the most recent comprehensive solutions and innovative technologies they offer in the gold and jewellery industry.

He was also briefed about the latest varieties of golden artefacts and innovations in the field of watches, traditional and contemporary designs in the world of jewellery, diamonds and precious stones, before he stopped at the platform of Emirati designers and reviewed their innovative collections and their modern and heritage designs of gold and jewellery.

The exhibition showcases one of the largest global gatherings of companies, traders, and local and international players specialised in designing and manufacturing gold and jewellery, with this year's edition witnessing for the first time various participations from South Korea, Russia and Switzerland.

An elite of the most prominent local, regional and international companies form Bahrain, China, Hong Kong, India, Italy, Japan, Lebanon, Pakistan, Poland, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Thailand, Turkey, the United Kingdom, the United States of America are also attending the exhibition.

The event boasts national pavilions of a number of leading countries in the jewellery industry, including India with more than 60 companies, Italy with 35 companies, and Hong Kong with 30 companies.

The event, which stretches over a total area of 30,000 square metres, is celebrated with many distinguished events and surprises, providing for its visitors the opportunity to win valuable prizes to add to their distinguished journey in exploring the most luxurious exclusive designs of gold, diamonds, latest products and fashion lines of jewellery, precious stones, pearls, and luxury watches.

The event also sees the organisation of a set of programmes, workshops and activities specialised in the world of gold and jewellery industry, which will provide participants the opportunity to develop their skills and work and increase their acquaintances about the latest developments of this industry at the global level, and see the latest devices, technologies and equipment used in jewellery design.

