ABCOM brings Videri & more top-tier brands into the Middle East

Regional AV industry expected to get a boost

Pradeep Kumar, General Manager, ABCOM Distribution LLC, with Abcom Team. — supplied photo

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 16 May 2023, 12:58 PM

ABCOM Distribution LLC, a premier distributor specializing in solutions at the intersection of audio-visual (AV) and IT, has announced partnerships with New York-headquartered Videri, CVTE-owned QSTECH, UK-based Octopus, and Motorola Solutions-owned AVA Security and OpenPath. ABCOM’s strategic partnerships bring to the regional AV industry a host of connected solutions from global brands.

“Facilitating the entry of AV stalwarts such as Videri into the Middle East is a new feather in ABCOM’s cap. We are geared toward strategic expansion, as well as the creation of an ecosystem of niche partners, whose innovative solutions will together give the regional AV industry a boost in efficiency, value creation, and customer-centric outcomes. The partnerships will empower ABCOM’s extensive dealer networks and clients to stay ahead of the curve by giving access to an ecosystem that characterizes global innovation and excellence in AV systems,” said Pradeep Kumar, General Manager, ABCOM Distribution LLC.

Videri specialises in custom software development, digital signage, video analytics, and data management solutions for businesses in industries as diverse as retail, sports, and entertainment. It is especially geared toward solving problems, such as content overload and disorganisation, that businesses face in today’s hyper-digital working conditions. Videri’s problem-solving strategies, embodied by its Cloud services and over 100,000 Canvases deployed worldwide, have boosted customer engagement by 4X and increased retail sales by 30 per cent, on average.

In reference to Videri’s expansion into the Middle East as a powerful platform for Digital Signage, Jackie Cooper, Head of Channel & Partnerships at Videri - New York, emphasized the company’s enterprise-focused approach, stating: “Videri is at the forefront of digital signage sophistication, offering comprehensive turnkey solutions that embody customization, seamless cloud connectivity, and exceptional programmability. With our advanced Videri CMS (Content Management System), we provide unparalleled flexibility and control over content, application delivery that further enhances our state-of-the-art Digital Canvas. The demand for such cutting-edge technology is particularly evident in the Middle East, and we are fully equipped to meet this high demand by leveraging the extensive networks of ABCOM.”

ABCOM will be displaying the partners’ most sophisticated solutions in a dedicated booth at the upcoming ‘Integrate Middle East’ event. Scheduled from 16-18th May at the World Trade Centre - Dubai, the symposium brings industry luminaries, innovators, and value-chain entities under one roof for knowledge flows, networking, and sharing best practices — hence an ideal avenue and opportunity to formalize ABCOM’s pioneering partnerships in the Middle East.