ABB to present sustainable solutions at Dubai Expo 2020

Company will highlight how technology can play a key role in building a low-carbon society and preserving resources.

ABB will participate in the Dubai Expo 2020 as an official partner of the Swedish Pavilion and showcase its leading technology in a digital and interactive way partnering with more than 100 companies and institutions.

With a history of more than 130 years and Sweden as one of the birthplaces of the company, ABB will join the country’s efforts to highlight the most innovative solutions that will help build a smart society under the pavilion’s theme of “Co-creation for Innovation”. The exhibition is the first Expo ever that is taking place in the Middle East. A meeting point for businesses and governments, Expo 2020 will run from October 1, 2021, to March 31, 2022.

As part of its presence in Dubai ABB will highlight how plastic waste is turned into furniture using a specially adapted robot from ABB and how the sustainability and production efficiency of mining operations can be increased by using smart, digital solutions. Other projects include ABB solutions that help turn Västerås – Sweden’s fifth largest urban area – into one of the smartest cities in the country, establish one of the world’s tallest wooden buildings as a showcase project for state-of-the-art energy technology and research into new materials for a smarter and more sustainable future.

ABB CEO Björn Rosengren will also be part of a high-level seminar under the theme of “Switzerland and Sweden – Partners in Technology and Sustainability” to manifest 100 years of official relations between the two countries. Together with representatives from Switzerland and Sweden the event will explore how industry can contribute to a recently signed Memorandum of Understating between the two innovation agencies Innosuisse and Vinnova in the areas of knowledge and learning, science and sustainable innovation.

Björn Rosengren said: “ABB is proud to be part of this exhibition that addresses the key challenges our world is faced with today. We are convinced that our electrification and automation solutions play an important role in showcasing the power of innovation and technology for a more sustainable world. It is the perfect platform for ABB to position ourselves as a leading technology company with a strong focus on people, technology and sustainability.”

ABB has a long tradition of supporting its local customers in the United Arab Emirates and has provided state-of-the-art technology to a range of projects in the country. Among them are electrification solutions for the Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building, and the world’s first fully functional office built using 3D printed concrete elements. Automation and electrification technology from ABB is also in use in Dubai’s International Airport, the city’s metro system and the Mall of the Emirates.

Anna Hallberg, Sweden’s Minister of Foreign Trade, added: “Expo 2020 in Dubai is a unique opportunity to highlight innovative, smart and sustainable technologies that can solve some of the world’s most pressing challenges. I am very proud that Sweden and Swedish companies are at the forefront of this development. ABB is a brilliant example of this, and I highly value their participation as an official partner to the Swedish pavilion.” — business@khaleejtimes.com