ABA Legal expands advisory services to accelerate UAE’s technology and business transformation

In alignment with the UAE’s ambitious vision for economic diversification and digital leadership, ABA Legal, a boutique corporate law consultancy headquartered in Abu Dhabi, UAE, announce their strategic expansion of its corporate advisory and legal services to support the country’s rapidly growing technology and innovation sectors.

The expanded service portfolio will target high-growth industries such as artificial intelligence, renewable energy, block chain, and data privacy. By offering future-ready legal frameworks, ABA Legal aims to enable sustainable growth and ensure regulatory compliance for businesses operating in an increasingly dynamic environment.

This initiative comes amid the UAE Government’s ongoing efforts to attract global investments in emerging technologies, foster innovation-driven enterprises, and promote sustainable business ecosystems — further cementing the nation’s position as a global hub for innovation and enterprise.

“Our goal is to deliver strategic, technology-informed legal advice that safeguards our clients’ interests and strengthens business confidence,” said Geethalakshmi Ramachandran, Managing Counsel at ABA Legal. “The UAE’s digital transformation presents both complex challenges and tremendous opportunities. ABA Legal is proud to guide businesses through this evolving landscape, ensuring that innovation and compliance go hand in hand. With our latest addition, the AI Advisory that houses experienced and qualified EU AI compliance professionals, we foresee tremendous opportunity in proving the right legal support for enterprises in the UAE and globally concerning the AI regulatory framework”

Through its enhanced advisory offering, ABA Legal will provide specialized counsel in areas such as AI governance, Fintech Legalese management, cybersecurity, data privacy and policy, e-commerce regulations, mergers and acquisitions, and cross-border compliance. By integrating technology-focused legal strategies, the firm looks to empower clients to navigate risks, enhance operational resilience, and capture growth opportunities in the digital economy.

Equipped with consultants collectively having more than 2 decades of experience in the UAE’s legal consulting sector, ABA Legal holds a strong reputation for excellence in corporate law, fiscal legal consulting, and legal drafting. The firm serves as standing counsel to several major enterprises including Indian banks, fortune 500’s and multinational corporations in the UAE, delivering trusted expertise in legal, regulatory, and cross-border matters. ABA Legal’s niche has been delivering legalese emphasizing accurate application of the implied regulations and compliance policies of the UAE.

With strategic partnerships across 32 jurisdictions, ABA Legal offers comprehensive international advisory capabilities, combining deep local insight with global best practices. The firm’s expanding practice areas underscore its commitment to supporting the UAE’s national goals for innovation, sustainability, and economic diversification.

“As the UAE continues to rapidly plough deeper into developing a digitally advanced and sustainable economy, our legal advisory frameworks must evolve alongside to provide world class services matching UAE’s ambitions. ABA Legal’s expansion reflects our commitment to empowering businesses to innovate and perform confidently, responsibly, and within the bounds of law and ethics,” added Ramachandran.