9th edition of Arab Aviation Summit kicks off in RAK

Supplied photo

The 2022 AAS is hosted in collaboration with Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA) and supported by global industry partners such as Airbus, CFM, Air Arabia, Turkish Technic, Collins Aerospace, and others.

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 28 Feb 2022, 6:20 PM Last updated: Mon 28 Feb 2022, 6:22 PM

The 9th edition of Arab Aviation Summit (AAS), the region’s leading aviation and tourism industry event, kicks off at Al Hamra International Exhibition & Conference Centre in Ras Al Khaimah (RAK), today.

Under the theme ‘Roadmap to recovery’, hundreds of international and local industry experts as well as media representatives will gather to discuss an array of aviation and tourism topics.

The first day of the summit hosts industry workshops covering various topics related to regional and international practices across tourism, aviation, airports, and other sectors. The main summit will take place on March 1, 2022 with an array of industry speakers and panel sessions that will discuss the state of air transportation and tourism in the Arab world, and its effect on the global economy. Top aviation and tourism leaders will gather to discuss how airlines are thriving as well as new operational models and success stories which are led by their unique expertise and knowledge.

Mikail Houari, president, Airbus Africa & Middle East said: “As the recovery of the aviation sector takes hold globally, it is particularly strong in the Middle East due to their agile adaptability to the new environment and we’re proud to be partners of governments and airlines to accelerate this. The Arab Aviation Summit plays a key role in gathering key industry stakeholders and decision makers to ensure the growth ahead. We look forward to sharing insights and knowledge to help shape the sustainable future of the industry.”

AAS will also bring together tourism experts to discuss the industry’s future, along with other panel discussions that will tackle airport sustainability in addition to destinations of the future and the expectations of travelers. Since its inception, the Summit has proved to be an ideal platform to shed light on the status of the region’s aviation-tourism requirements and its prospects. This year’s edition aims to create a post-pandemic roadmap to recovery. It will also amplify the messaging that emanates from discussions on important topics and issues, including knowledge sharing that are vital to helping industry players unify their efforts towards uplifting the aviation and tourism sector.

Endorsed by Arab Governments, the 2022 AAS is hosted in collaboration with Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA) and supported by global industry partners such as Airbus, CFM, Air Arabia, Turkish Technic, Collins Aerospace, and others.

“Tourism and the aviation industry are innately tied, with the past 24 months demonstrating that collaboration is critical to rebuild, recover and most importantly, learn from one another to become even more resilient,” commented Raki Phillips, CEO of Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority. “This week is the chance to have meaningful discussions around the topics of connectivity, sustainability and digital transformation as well as put in place tangible measures that will help shape the tourism of tomorrow. We look forward to hosting this leading aviation event and welcoming guests to Ras Al Khaimah,” he added.

Al Hamra International Exhibition & Conference Centre in Ras Al Khaimah, the location of the 2022 Arab Aviation Summit, offers state-of-the-art, elegantly designed meeting facilities, and is the first safe meeting facility in the world, as certified by Bureau Veritas, the international leader in testing and inspection services and the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) Safe Travel Stamp. The certification follows the implementation of stringent safety and security protocols by Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority, offering hospitality and event providers access to global best practice, supportive policies and professional guidance on safety and hygiene.

