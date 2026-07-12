97% of UAE residents embrace digital services, says new report

The UAE continues to rank among the world’s most digitally connected societies, with almost all residents regularly using digital services and showing growing demand for stronger cybersecurity measures as digital payments and online services become increasingly embedded in daily life, according to a new global study by Idemia Secure Transactions (IST).

The survey, conducted by Ipsos BVA across 11 countries, found that 97 per cent of UAE residents are frequent users of digital services, while 79 per cent said they carry out most of their daily activities online or through their smartphones, highlighting the country's rapid digital transformation.

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The findings come as the UAE continues implementing its National Cyber Security Strategy 2025–2031, alongside regulatory reforms designed to strengthen digital payments, financial technology and online security.

Security part of digital experience

The report found that consumers increasingly expect security to be built into digital services rather than offered as an optional feature.

Around 40 per cent of respondents said security is now the most important factor when choosing between digital services, ahead of many traditional user-experience considerations.

Demand for stronger authentication tools is also growing.

The study found that 86 per cent of UAE consumers would like to use their physical payment cards as a secure authentication method for verifying their identity online, while 85 per cent want the ability to view all websites and applications linked to their payment cards directly through their banking apps.

Researchers said the findings reflect a broader shift in consumer expectations, with cybersecurity increasingly viewed as an essential part of the overall digital experience.

AI reshaping security expectations

The report also found growing awareness of emerging technologies and their impact on cybersecurity.

Around 61 per cent of UAE respondents believe artificial intelligence is making cyberattacks more sophisticated, while among those familiar with quantum computing, 83 per cent see it as a potential cybersecurity threat.

Marc Bertin, chief technology officer at Idemia Secure Transactions, said the UAE has become one of the world’s most advanced digital economies, making trust a critical factor for continued innovation.

“As digital ecosystems become increasingly connected and emerging technologies such as AI and quantum computing reshape the cybersecurity landscape, building trust will become one of the defining challenges of the digital economy,” he said.

The report said technologies such as encryption, authentication and tokenisation will continue playing a central role in protecting consumers while maintaining seamless digital experiences as adoption of digital services continues to expand across the UAE.