91% of UAE professionals plan to stay, work in country over next year, LinkedIn finds

More than nine out of 10 – 91 per cent – of UAE professionals plan to continue living and working in the country over the next six to 12 months, with 66 per cent saying they definitely intend to stay, according to new research from LinkedIn, the world’s largest professional network.

The findings underline the UAE’s continued strength as a global hub for talent and innovation.

Recent data from LinkedIn and the UAE Ministry of Foreign Trade also showed that the UAE recorded one of the strongest post-pandemic hiring recoveries among major global markets in 2025, with early data from June 2026 pointing to renewed recovery in hiring and international talent flows after volatility in the first half of the year.

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While UAE professionals are showing strong intent to build their futures in the country, many are not fully participating in the professional communities that could help them navigate a fast-changing labour market.

Nearly all respondents – 96 per cent – said their professional network is important in helping them navigate a career shaped by AI and rapid workplace change. Yet 74 per cent said they always or often browse work or career-related content online without actively participating.

The research points to a gap between recognising the value of a professional network and knowing how to use it. Around 42 per cent said they are not sure how to get started, while 41 per cent said they do not know how to turn connections into meaningful relationships.

Confidence-related barriers were also common. Four in 10 professionals – 40 per cent – worry they are bothering people or wasting their time, while 33 per cent worry about being judged. More than half, 58 per cent, said they have not received sufficient guidance on how to build professional relationships or grow a network.

However, the findings suggest professionals may be underestimating how willing others are to help. Around 86 per cent said they would be likely to respond to or support someone seeking career help, even if they did not know them personally.

Visibility becoming career capital

Career opportunity in the UAE remains led by skills, but networks help turn those skills into visibility and momentum, the research found. While 39 per cent said having the right skills and experience gives them the strongest chance of accessing new opportunities, 25 per cent pointed to a strong professional network and 23 per cent to online visibility.

The value is already showing results: 42 per cent said online professional communities helped them increase their knowledge, and 41 per cent said they made a connection that supported their career.

“The UAE continues to be a place where people come to build ambitious, long-term careers. But in a fast-moving labour market, skills alone are not always enough. Visibility and relationships also matter, especially for people who are new to the country, early in their careers, or looking to move into a new sector,” said Najat Abdelhadi, Mena career expert at LinkedIn.

“Building a network does not need to start with a big request or a perfectly written message. Small interactions add up: LinkedIn members are almost three times more likely to receive a connection request and almost five times more likely to receive a message if they've interacted with a post from one of their connections,” she added.

The research was conducted by Censuswide between July 20 and August 10, 2026, among 625 UAE respondents who work full-time or part-time, aged 18 to 80.