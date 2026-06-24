91% of UAE e-commerce firms already use AI, report finds

The UAE is emerging as one of the fastest-evolving e-commerce markets globally, with consumers rapidly adopting artificial intelligence-powered shopping tools, social commerce and digital marketplaces, a report showed.

According to DHL’s E-Commerce Trends Report 2026, the UAE ranks among the most advanced markets surveyed in the adoption of AI-enabled shopping. More than half (51 per cent) of online shoppers in the country already use AI-powered chat tools while shopping online, while 91 per cent of e-commerce businesses have already integrated some form of artificial intelligence into their platforms.

DHL’s research, based on responses from 29,000 online shoppers and 5,800 e-commerce businesses across 29 countries, highlights how artificial intelligence, social commerce, sustainability and changing delivery expectations are reshaping the future of retail.

Abdulaziz Busbate, CEO of DHL Express Middle East and North Africa, said the UAE’s strength as an e-commerce market lies in its highly digitalized society, strong regional and global connectivity and consumers’ willingness to adopt new shopping habits.

He said businesses in the UAE are well positioned to benefit from continued growth as digital platforms, flexible payment options and delivery expectations continue to evolve.

The report found that 52 per cent of UAE consumers expect to increase purchases directly from retailers’ websites over the next five years, while 51 per cent expect to increase spending through online marketplaces, 47 per cent through mobile applications and 37 per cent through AI-powered assistants and chat tools.

Businesses are preparing for the same shift. Around 68 per cent expect customer activity through social media channels to increase, while 65 per cent expect stronger engagement through apps, 64 per cent through online marketplaces and 59 per cent through AI-powered assistants.

Social commerce continues to play a major role in the UAE. According to the report, 68 per cent of shoppers have purchased products through Facebook, 67 per cent through Instagram, 57 per cent through TikTok and 41 per cent through YouTube. On the business side, 82 per cent of companies sell through Facebook, 75 per cent through Instagram and 73 per cent through TikTok. Amazon remains the most popular online marketplace among both shoppers and businesses in the UAE.

The report suggests that AI could increasingly take over parts of the shopping journey. Nearly one-third of consumers globally said they would be comfortable allowing AI to make or execute purchases on their behalf within the next five years, while 59 per cent of businesses expect consumers to rely on AI assistants for browsing and purchasing in the future.

Convenience remains a key factor shaping e-commerce behavior. Around 84 per cent of UAE shoppers prefer home delivery, while 73 per cent prefer home collection for returns. At the same time, premium logistics services are becoming increasingly common, with 64 per cent of shoppers paying for subscription-based delivery and returns services, while 73 per cent of businesses already offer such programmer.

The report also highlighted growing interest in the circular economy and second-hand commerce. Globally, one in two consumers has sold a product through an online marketplace, while many are increasingly buying used or refurbished products for sustainability reasons. DHL noted that markets including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, India and Malaysia are among those helping drive more sustainable e-commerce practices.

According to DHL, the future of e-commerce will be shaped by businesses’ ability to combine artificial intelligence, trusted delivery services, flexible payment options and sustainability initiatives as consumer expectations continue to evolve.