9-day Eid Al Adha holidays in UAE: Sharjah exhibition offers up to 75% savings

UAE shoppers can enjoy discounts of up to 75 per cent on various products during the Eid Al Adha Exhibition, which is scheduled to take place at Expo Centre Sharjah from May 20 to 31.

More than 100 international, regional, and local brands representing leading retailers across the fashion, fragrance, accessories, consumer goods, and cosmetics sectors will participate in the 12-day exhibition. They will offer discounts of up to 75 per cent across a wide range of products.

The exhibition will be open daily from 11am to midnight, with adjusted hours on Fridays from 3pm to midnight. It will also host daily raffle draws offering prizes and instant giveaways for shoppers.

The UAE has announced Eid Al Adha holidays for the public and private sectors from Monday, May 25, until Friday, May 29. When combined with the weekends, this could give employees a nine-day extended holiday. Work will resume on Monday, June 1.

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The Eid Al Adha Exhibition in Sharjah will feature curated food zones showcasing local and international cuisines, alongside dedicated children’s areas equipped with interactive and educational activities, offering both entertainment and learning experiences.

The sixth edition of the Eid Al Adha Exhibition will also offer a diverse range of entertainment and cultural activities for all age groups, highlighting Emirati cultural heritage and reinforcing national identity values.

Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, said the centre has finalised all technical and operational arrangements to ensure the smooth launch of the 2026 edition of the Eid Al Adha Exhibition.

He noted that this year’s edition reflects the continued success of previous editions, focusing on expanding visitor capacity and diversifying participating product categories to meet the needs of all family members.

This year’s edition also aims to stimulate local commercial activity and strengthen retail sector sales by providing businesses with an effective exhibition platform that facilitates direct engagement with consumers.