86% of UAE women confident in economy despite regional tensions

Women in the UAE are taking an increasingly active role in managing their finances and building long-term wealth, with financial independence emerging as their primary investment goal, according to new research by trading and investing platform eToro.

The survey found that 60 per cent of women investors in the UAE cite financial independence as their main reason for investing, followed by supplementing income 40 per cent and achieving long-term financial security 39 per cent. Women were also more likely than men to invest for long-term security and future financial commitments, reflecting a forward-looking approach to wealth creation.

According to the report, 71 per cent of women investors in the UAE have been investing for more than three years, while 47 per cent prefer to hold investments for several years compared with 43 per cent of men.

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Nagham Hassan, Market Analyst at eToro, said the misconception that women sit on the sidelines of financial decision-making is fast becoming outdated.

The report noted that women hold around 1.039 million jobs in the UAE private sector, including more than 72,000 managerial and leadership positions, according to Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation data(MOHRE). As more women enter the workforce and advance into leadership roles, increasing numbers are taking control of their finances and investment decisions.

Savings accounts remain the most widely held financial product among women investors, with 84 per cent holding savings products. At the same time, 79 per cent invest in shares, bonds and funds, highlighting a preference for balancing capital preservation with market exposure.

Within investment portfolios, cash remains the most held asset class at 54 per cent, followed by commodities at 49 per cent. Gold is the dominant commodity investment, held by 87 per cent of women investors with commodity exposure, while silver, oil and natural gas also feature prominently in portfolios. Domestic equities are held by 47 per cent of respondents, while real estate accounts for 46 per cent.

The survey found that women currently favour financial services, real estate and technology stocks, while future investment interest is increasingly focused on renewable energy, communications and consumer sectors, suggesting continued diversification across portfolios.

Women investors are also adjusting their portfolios in response to geopolitical developments. Around 77 per cent believe geopolitical tensions will affect their investments, while 29 per cent have already adjusted their portfolios in response to tensions in the Middle East and a further 48 per cent plan to do so.

Among those making changes, precious metals and energy commodities are the most popular destinations for capital, while others are increasing exposure to international equities or holding more cash and bonds. Despite regional uncertainty, confidence remains strong, with seven in 10 women expecting the UAE stock market to rise over the next 12 months and 86 per cent expressing confidence in the UAE economy.

The survey also found that women are more likely than men to discuss financial decisions with family, friends and colleagues, highlighting a collaborative approach to investing. According to eToro, women investors in the UAE are actively managing their wealth, adapting to changing market conditions and positioning themselves for long-term financial growth.