UAE employees’ responsibilities are expanding as artificial intelligence, though it helps with efficiency, is leading them to take on more tasks, according to a survey.

In its AI and the Future of Work survey, Tasc Group, a GCC-based business group, found that 86.2 per cent of respondents have taken on responsibilities beyond their original job descriptions.

The survey also found that 92.6 per cent save at least 1 to 5 hours per week by using AI tools. With 83.2 per cent using AI more frequently than a year ago and nearly seven in ten using it daily, AI is becoming part of the working day.

The time saved on tasks such as research, reporting and administration gives employers an opportunity to help teams make room for work that requires more judgement, collaboration and creativity.

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Evolving responsibilities

Nearly one in four, or 20.9 per cent, of employees surveyed who took on responsibilities beyond their original job descriptions said their expanded role went unrecognised, the Tasc survey found. As employees become more proficient with AI, they may start handling work that previously fell outside their remit, the group said.

If performance reviews and promotion decisions overlook those new responsibilities, employers can miss the skills their teams already have, and employees can miss opportunities to advance.

Staff developing new skills

Nearly 75 per cent of respondents reported using personal or free AI tools at work, either on their own or alongside employer-provided tools, and more than four in ten rely on them exclusively.

Tasc Group said this suggests that in some organisations, employees may be incorporating AI into their work faster than employers are rolling out tools and guidance. That creates a governance challenge for employers, particularly around how sensitive information is shared and handled.

Understanding how staff already use AI can help employers choose tools that meet their needs, tailor training to everyday tasks and set clear rules for handling confidential data.