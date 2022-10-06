83% of women in GCC have faced problems with the feminine hygiene products available in the market, says Pectiv survey

About 98.5% of women recommended nanotechnology-based sanitary products to others after trying them.

Dr Elias Abboud, founder and CEO, Pectiv.

Pectiv, a Dubai-based female technology (FemTech) company specialising in feminine hygiene products, has revealed its findings from a comprehensive survey conducted with 611 women respondents from across age groups, socio-economic conditions, and job sectors. About 83per cent of women in the GCC region attributed problems such as rashes, sensitivity, irritation, low absorption and side leakages to the use of ordinary, conventional sanitary pads that are widely available in the market.

Additionally, 78.6 per cent of women in the region said they frequently suffer from infections and other feminine hygiene related sanitary problems during or after menstruation. These findings have a strong implication for the academia concerned with women’s health and well-being in the context of the GCC region. The existing survey research had been sparse, outdated, and not reconciled with the tech-driven sociocultural evolution in the region.

“Thanks to women’s growing role across economic sectors, their spending power, and their awareness of existing challenges, we are now able to shed light on subjects that have long been swept under the carpet. Our objectives through the survey were to delve deeper into problems associated with menstruation, unearth root causes, and utilise the findings to guide our R&D and solutions,” said Dr Elias Abboud, founder and CEO, Pectiv.

Also, in the survey, about 64.3 per cent of respondents said they were unhappy with the existing, conventional pads available widely in the market today. Typically, such pads contain certain materials and chemicals that can cause allergic reactions like Contact Dermatitis. They are also prone to friction from strenuous activities such as running and walking, leading to rashes and irritations. These common problems have found a definitive solution in nanotechnology-based pads.

Featuring dynamic silver ions, nanotechnology-based feminine hygiene products — including pads, liners and wipes — inhibit bacterial growth, prevent infections, rashes and irritations, and provide 4X absorption, maximum aeration to dissipate moisture and heat, and protection against side leakages. After taking stock of taboos that discourage menstruating women from procuring innovative feminine hygiene products, Pectiv launched subscription-based, doorstep-delivery services.

In the survey, a whopping 98.5 per cent of women in the GCC region said they would recommend Pectiv’s nanotechnology-based sanitary pads to others, underscoring the product’s effectiveness in addressing the aforementioned issues. The overwhelming, positive response has enabled Pectiv to clock 100,000 pack sales and a 200 per cent year-over-year growth rate in just under two years of operations.

“The emergence of nanotechnology-based feminine hygiene products and taboo-defying delivery models represents an inflection point in the GCC region’s feminine hygiene industry — a point where issues that were long endured in silence can be addressed effectively. If our survey is any indication, a majority of menstruating women in the region still continue to grapple with challenges. We remain committed to not only providing the pertinent solutions but also delivering them securely,” added Dr Elias Abboud.

Encouraged by the social impact made thus far and fuelled by a solution-oriented approach, Pectiv is actively expanding its footprint across the region. The FemTech innovator is also adding two new products to its portfolio which currently consists of nanotechnology-based pads and probiotics-based wipes and washes that are free of alcohol, parabens and harmful chemicals. Pectiv is also in talks with multiple impact-led investors to raise funding for product development and foreign expansion.

