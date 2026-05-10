71% of UAE employees confident in their firms’ wellbeing strategy

An overwhelming majority of businesses in the UAE are confident in their organization’s wellbeing strategy. According to figures by management consulting company Aon, 71 per cent have confidence that their organization’s wellbeing strategy is meeting the needs of their employees.

The study, based on findings from Aon’s 2026 Human Capital Trends survey, noted that that the top three priorities include accelerating digital transformation in HR processes, strengthening leadership and succession planning, and optimizing workforce planning and organizational design.

Further, 37 per cent have an Employee Value Proposition (EVP) that is clearly defined and well understood by employees. 22 per cent say they agree they are putting in place initiatives to address the gender retirement savings gap.

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The UAE’s data maturity is in line with global levels and the rate of organizations with clearly defined and well-understood EVPs sits 18 percentage points above the global trend, Paul Zoghbi, CEO of Talent Solutions Aon Middle East, said.

“Together, these factors highlight the UAE’s commitment to enhancing the employee experience and reflect wider national initiatives to invest in talent attraction and retention strategies,” Zoghbi said.

This, he added, is what has made the UAE rank 15 percentage points higher than the global average.

The introduction of voluntary pensions, addressing gender gaps in retirement savings, and national initiatives to increase women’s participation in the workplace are broadening the country’s talent pool and may help support organizations to achieve the top three total rewards objectives, he added.

The top three total rewards objectives include retaining high performers, attracting top talent, and driving business performance.