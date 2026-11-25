More than two-thirds of professionals in the UAE are looking for a new job in 2027, according to Robert Walters' Middle East Salary Survey 2027, even as fewer than half of businesses say they will award pay rises.

The survey found that 68 per cent of UAE professionals are looking to change roles, while 65 per cent expect a pay rise this year. Only 43 per cent of UAE businesses plan to give one, pointing to a gap between employee expectations and employer budgets.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Average tenure among UAE professionals stands at just 1.4 years. About 41 per cent say they are confident about job opportunities in their sector.

Oli Sanford-Scutt, managing director, Middle East, at Robert Walters, said the firm expects a “more selective and strategically driven hiring environment” in 2027. Demand is set to remain strong across financial services, technology, digital infrastructure, energy, healthcare and specialist professional services.

“We expect salary growth to remain measured across much of the market, with more significant premiums reserved for scarce technical capabilities, proven commercial performers and experienced leadership talent,” he said.

According to the UAE Salary Guide 2027 by recruitment firm Cooper Fitch published earlier this month, UAE employers are expecting an estimated average salary increase of 2.8 per cent in 2027, with most planning to hold pay ranges steady or award modest rises.

It found that 88 per cent of respondents expect to increase or maintain salary ranges next year, and 77 per cent plan to hold them steady or award increases of 1–5 per cent.

Talent more considered in career decisions

Sanford-Scutt said professionals are becoming increasingly considered in their career choices, placing greater emphasis on job security, meaningful progression, leadership quality and organisational stability.

While salary remains important, he said employers will need to offer a compelling overall employee value proposition, underpinned by professional development, transparent career pathways and a culture that genuinely invests in its people.

Workforce flexibility will become a bigger consideration for employers as they balance growth ambitions with cost management, he added.

Robert Walters expects greater adoption of contract recruitment, project-based hiring and outsourced workforce solutions, allowing businesses to access critical expertise while staying agile.

Artificial intelligence and automation will continue to reshape workforce requirements, with organisations prioritising professionals who combine technical expertise with commercial awareness, adaptability and strong interpersonal skills. The firm also expects continued investment in national talent development and localisation initiatives, and growing demand for experienced leaders who can navigate transformation and deliver measurable business outcomes.

Skills-based hiring and culture in focus

Looking back on 2026, Robert Walters said the Middle East has shown resilience and ambition, with economic diversification gaining momentum and governments and businesses investing heavily in technology, sustainability and infrastructure. Despite global uncertainties, it said the region's long-term growth trajectory remains strong.

Heading into 2027, the firm anticipates a continued shift towards skills-based hiring, particularly across renewable energy, digital transformation, financial services and advanced manufacturing. Companies are refining workforce strategies to balance cost efficiency with the need for specialist expertise, driving greater demand for interim and project-based professionals.

As Gen Z’s presence in the workforce grows, organisational culture will play a greater role in attracting and retaining talent. Purpose-led leadership, flexible working models and well-defined employee value propositions will be key differentiators, the firm said.

“Ultimately, the organisations that succeed in 2027 will be those that move beyond reactive recruitment, invest in future-ready skills and align their talent strategies with long-term business objectives,” Sanford-Scutt said.