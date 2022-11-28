6th Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival to host over 130 inspirational speakers

Sheraa organises the sixth edition of the festival set to take place for the first time on the weekend of December 17-18; Registration begins

SEF 2022 has ensured that changemakers from all backgrounds will feel welcomed throughout the two days by curating five zones this year, each geared toward hosting some of the most pressing conversations in the world today. — Supplied photo

With a globally-renowned speaker line-up featuring over 130 international and regional thought leaders, entrepreneurs and ecosystem players, the 6th edition of the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival (SEF) is set to be the most diverse one to date with hands-on workshops and pertinent conversations set to empower entrepreneurs from the region.

Organised by Sharjah Entrepreneurship Centre (Sheraa), SEF has been instrumental in cultivating future changemakers by fostering a culture of creativity, experimentation and critical thought. SEF 2022 has ensured that changemakers from all backgrounds will feel welcomed throughout the two days by curating five zones this year, each geared toward hosting some of the most pressing conversations in the world today. The event will also showcase several homegrown retail and F&B brands, along with performances from the rising musical talents in the country.

Najla Al Midfa, CEO of Sheraa, said SEF 2022 is set to be our biggest and most exciting edition of the festival.

"Sharjah’s entrepreneurial ecosystem is coming together to fuel our community of changemakers, inspire new achievements, and host purpose-led discussions on building a better future. We are excited to see the next generation of leaders and globally competitive ideas emerge from this powerful, transformative experience.”

Entrepreneurs and enthusiasts must register their interest at https://sef.evsreg.com/. Proceeds from this year’s festival will be donated to The Big Heart Foundation, a UAE-based nonprofit that has provided health, education and emergency aid services, among others, to more than 4.5 million refugees in 29+ countries.

Vibrant agenda of stimulating discussions

Steven Bartlett, a university dropout turned entrepreneur who became a millionaire at the age of 23, will enlighten SEF audiences on his empowering journey of founding and leading the social media marketing agency Social Chain and creating one of Europe’s most successful podcasts, ‘The Diary of a CEO’. The published author who recently launched two new businesses, Flight Story and Third Web, will also discuss the need to work towards long-term goals.

Meanwhile, Mo Gawdat, author of Solve For Happy, will share insights on his “happiness equation” and ways to engineer one’s path to ultimate joy.

Egypt’s favourite science star, Ahmed El Ghandour, Youtuber and Founder of Da7ee7, will inspire aspiring creators to find their own niche, create a dedicated subscriber base and engage with the curated content they create.

Much like his famed podcasts, Saudi Arabian journalist AbdulRahman Abumalih, founder and CEO of Thmanyah, will hold discussions on varied themes ranging from literature and languages to technology, markets, and streaming services.

Youtuber and podcaster Ali Abdaal will outline his transformative journey from being a doctor to becoming a full time content creator.

Adwa Al Dakheel, Founder and CEO, Falak Investment Hub, will share the story of her transition from a stock market trader to entrepreneur and author, and discuss how she balances her varied passions from flying to diving.

Musical group Sons of Yusuf will serve Khaleeji flavours to the SEF attendees through their hip-hop music and discuss how they write and produce music and reveal their strategies for overcoming challenges within the creative industries.

Holistic therapist Silfath Pinto will share her unique approach to reframe conscious beliefs, create mind/body flow and cohesion, and discuss transformational lifestyle practices to foster lasting changes.

Emirati holistic wellness expert and certified yoga instructor Khawla bin Thani will enrich SEF audiences with unique body and mind practices to master the art of balance.

Founder of the region's most effective and flexible online English language school, Omar Chihane, Founder and CEO of Englease, will offer insights to finding gaps in available services and provide perfect market solutions to scale heights.

First Arab woman to summit K2, Nelly Attar, will inspire audiences with her experience of using motivation and the spirit of perseverance to scale treacherous mountain peaks.

Alia Al Shamsi, Cultural Programming Manager of Louvre Abu Dhabi, will provide a sneak peek into how innovative cultural programmes at museums bridge cultures in societies.

Lex Hoefsloot, co-founder and chief executive officer at Lightyear, will discuss how embedding a culture of innovation led to developing his fully solar-powered 4WD electric car, and how his vision for positive climate action is today changing the world of mobility.

Fintech and digital transformation leader Raja Al Mazrouei will share her entrepreneurial spirit and passion for progression that is fuelling her ambitions and reinforcing the UAE’s position as an innovation destination on the global stage.

Organic food leader Mustafa Y. Koita, CEO of Koita Foods, will discuss how his dedication to building a company around high-quality, healthy products has led his UAE-based brand to go global.

Since inception, Sheraa has been curating the very best minds in the business space from around the world to empower entrepreneurs, drive collaboration and spark innovative ideas to create an impact and build a strong and globally connected ecosystem to further strengthen Sharjah’s position as a vibrant startup hub. The annual celebration of the spirit of entrepreneurship will be hosted for the first time at the Sharjah Research Technology and Innovation Park (SRTIP), the new homebase for Sheraa.

