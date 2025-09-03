  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Wed, Sep 03, 2025 | Rabi al-Awwal 11, 1447 | Fajr 04:41 | DXB clear.png37°C

$68 trillion wealth transfer: NYU Abu Dhabi symposium charts the future of strategic philanthropy

89% of global experts expect the most significant surge in giving over the next 25 years to come from Africa and Asia 

Published: Wed 3 Sept 2025, 8:32 PM

Top Stories

UAE: Indian expat wins Dh15 million in Big Ticket Abu Dhabi draw

UAE: Indian expat wins Dh15 million in Big Ticket Abu Dhabi draw

Watch: Hail, heavy rains, lightning strike Dubai areas as visibility drops

Watch: Hail, heavy rains, lightning strike Dubai areas as visibility drops

Dubai: 1 dead, 2 injured in multiple-vehicle collision on Emirates Road

Dubai: 1 dead, 2 injured in multiple-vehicle collision on Emirates Road

With the next decade set to see the largest intergenerational wealth transfer in history, estimated at $68 trillion, philanthropic capital is poised for an increasingly important role in catalysing public and private resources towards the world’s most pressing needs. 

Against this backdrop, NYU Abu Dhabi’s Strategic Philanthropy Initiative (SPI) on Wednesday hosted the ‘Symposium on the Evolution of Strategic Philanthropy in the MENA Region’, bringing together leading voices from philanthropy, academia and business to chart the future of giving. 

Recommended For You

thumb-image

Galadari Brothers releases Annual Sustainability Report

thumb-image

Sharjah tri-series: Spinners dominate as Afghanistan beat Pakistan

thumb-image

Dubai issues guidelines for clear online pricing, no more hidden food delivery fees

thumb-image

Dubai Metro Red Line to operate on 3 new routes during peak hours, RTA announces

thumb-image

Jessica Pegula rides roller-coaster year into US Open semifinals

 

The symposium explored how the UAE can strengthen its position as a hub for strategic philanthropy and how the MENA region can scale evidence-based, long-term giving. 

A high-level panel on ‘The Coming of Age for Strategic Philanthropy in the MENA Region’ featured Princess Lamia Bint Majed Al Saud, Secretary General of Alwaleed Philanthropies; Badr Jafar, UAE Special Envoy for Business and Philanthropy, and SPI Founding Patron; Muna Al Gurg, Vice Chairperson of Easa Saleh Al Gurg Group, Founder of the Meem Foundation, and Member of The Giving Pledge; Fadi Ghandour, Founder and CEO of Wamda Capital; and Fabio Piano, Interim Vice Chancellor of NYU Abu Dhabi.

In his opening keynote, Jafar, said: “In the UAE, philanthropy is not an afterthought – it is embedded in our value system and a strategic pillar of national progress. I see our role as a global convening hub that links public ambition to private capital and community insight. From the UAE, we are building the data, governance, and high trust partnerships that turn generosity into measurable change across the world.”

Fabio Piano said: “Through the Strategic Philanthropy Initiative, NYU Abu Dhabi is contributing to a deeper understanding of how generosity can be harnessed to address the world’s most pressing challenges. This symposium reflects our commitment to convening diverse perspectives, fostering rigorous research, and building knowledge for greater societal impact. It is a privilege for NYUAD to serve as a hub where ideas, evidence, and action converge in ways that can shape the future of philanthropy across our region and beyond.”

The symposium also marked the launch of ‘A Comparative Study of Strategic Philanthropy in MENA and Beyond’, SPI’s landmark analysis outlining 12 themes driving the evolution of giving – from the rise of funder collaboratives and prize philanthropy, to ‘big bet’ pipelines and the integration of CSR with ESG. The study reports that 89% of global experts expect the most significant surge in giving over the next 25 years to come from Africa and Asia (including the Middle East), with the region set to benefit from an intergenerational wealth transfer exceeding $1 trillion within a decade. It concludes with a call for simpler regulation, stronger data, and trusted intermediaries to ensure philanthropy achieves measurable, scalable impact. 

The symposium reinforced the UAE’s role as a champion of cross‑sector collaboration and convener of global philanthropy, with SPI at the centre of building the policies, data, and networks to unlock a new era of strategic, transparent, and performance-driven giving.