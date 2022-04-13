66% of UAE visited a hotel or restaurant for luxury high tea in 2021, says Dilmah

Dilhan C. Fernando. — Supplied photo

Dilmah hosts School of Tea Programme with over 300 participants.

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 13 Apr 2022, 1:57 AM Last updated: Wed 13 Apr 2022, 2:00 AM

Tea is enjoying fresh appreciation amongst youth as a trend accelerates towards healthier, lower caffeine, antioxidant rich and natural beverages, says Dilmah.

Dilmah started distributing tea to the UAE in the early 1990s and currently serves around 107 markets globally. The brand caters to 30 airlines and almost 3,000 hotels.

The company has just celebrated the 30th anniversary of partnership with Emirates airline – both Dilmah and Emirates were just 10 years old when that co-operation started and the length of co-operation can be attributed to a joint effort to offer innovative, tea inspired experiences to guests of Emirates both inflight and in Emirates Lounges.

"We have crafted together, the Pearl Anniversary of our co-operation was marked with the launch of a small batch, seasonal and limited-edition tea. That emphasis will continue because the tea category is in growth in the region, on the health and wellness in tea, connected to the natural antioxidants that tea uniquely offers. We will go beyond however in presenting consumers with a unique perspective on the luxury that tea embodies, with single estate, single region and seasonal teas that we produce on our tea gardens," said Dilhan C. Fernando, Tea Grower and Dilmah CEO.

The UAE is defined by its appreciation of luxury and is a new benchmark for luxury in many ways. A latest research shows 66 per cent of the UAE visited a hotel/ restaurant for a luxury high tea in the last year, and 58 per cent of high-income guests look for luxury tea in their rooms .

The brand recently completed several sessions of Dilmah School of Tea in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, with over 300 hospitality professionals benefiting from knowledge that kindles inspiration and creativity in tea, tea gastronomy and tea mixology.

Tea is estimated by Euromonitor to have reached a value of Dh1 billion in 2021, and that growth is expected to be sustained in the coming years as tea begins to feature prominently in the beverage choices of a new generation of younger consumers.

Dilmah, the leading tea brand conducted research with YouGov and it showed that 66 per cent of UAE visited hotels or a restaurant for luxury high tea last year and it also revealed that 34 per cent of guests order a luxury tea when they visit a hotel.

In support of elevating the role of luxury tea, Dilmah organized its School of Tea program, the World’s first tea school certification in Dubai and Abu Dhabi in the presence of over 200 participants from the hospitality industry.

Fernando said: “We are pleased to bring The Dilmah School of Tea to the UAE and contribute to the growth of the hospitality sector through knowledge sharing and elevate the presence of tea in the region. The Dilmah School of Tea aims to inculcate respect for this ancient herb by educating consumers, tea aficionados and hospitality professionals about its diversity and versatility and position this delicious herb at the apex of a luxurious experience. This includes the use of tea in tea gastronomy and tea mixology where tea inspired cuisine and beverages lend to a new gastronomic experience as well as the harmonious pairing of tea and food.”

