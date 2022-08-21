47% of UAE residents aim to make their homes as sustainable as possible

About 47 per cent of UAE residents aim to make their home as environmentally friendly as possible, with more than half (55 per cent) considering sustainability a key factor when purchasing electronic products. This is according to a survey conducted by cooling experts Taqeef and AC manufacturer O General that explores the role of sustainability in people’s lifestyles and purchasing habits.

A third (33 per cent) of respondents consider sustainability to be as important as price in their product choices and 27 per cent would switch to another electronic brand if the goods offered are better for the environment. About 29 per cent are aware that the more sustainable the electronic goods are, the more they save in utility bills. 30 per cent would prefer if electronic brands focused more on explaining sustainability parameters such as energy efficiency and lower carbon emissions.

“This survey shows us that environmental credentials are increasingly driving the purchasing choices of UAE consumers as they look for new ways to reduce their carbon footprint. In a region where cooling is considered an essential, it’s really encouraging to see that sustainability is becoming as important as brand and price for many when choosing a new AC. Air conditioning usage represents 70 per cent of the UAE’s electricity use during the summer and this has a huge impact on the environment, but we can mitigate this impact with cooling technology that’s high on energy efficiency. O General’s new inverter wall-mounted (AC) series has been specifically designed for the Middle East, and sets a new standard of innovative indoor cooling that’s both smart and sustainable,” said Tariq Al Ghussein, chairman and CEO of Taqeef.

The new Wall-Mounted Inverter AC series by O General offers faster cooling with less energy consumption and minimal environmental impact. The range consists of four models ranging from 1.5 to 3 tonnes. Using inverter technology, the units adjust performance to meet the cooling demand throughout the year. The range has a low Global Warming Potential (GWP), zero Ozone Depleting Score (ODS) and uses the environment friendly R32 refrigerant, ensuring a lower carbon footprint.

The T3 EER (Energy Efficiency Ratio) of the series exceeds local Emirates Authority for Standardization and Metrology (ESMA) regulation (UAE.S 5010-1:2019) requirements, with 5-star rating for 1.5 ton and 2-ton models and 4-star rating for the remaining models.

Commissioned by Taqeef, the exclusive distributer of O General ACs in the UAE, the YouGov survey polled 1,010 respondents aged 18-50 years old. The O General Wall Mounted Inverter AC series can be found at all Taqeef stores and partner retailers including Carrefour, Emax, Lulu and the Taqeef online shop.

