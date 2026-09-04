3-day AIM Congress 2026 set to open in Dubai on Monday

The UAE attracted a record Dh177.3 billion in foreign direct investment in 2025, rising to ninth place globally as international investors and policymakers prepare to gather in Dubai for AIM Congress 2026.

The 15th edition of AIM Congress will take place from September 7 to 9 at Dubai World Trade Centre, bringing together global leaders, policymakers, institutional investors and innovators. The event is being held under the patronage of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

According to the World Investment Report 2026 by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development, the UAE's FDI performance in 2025 marked its fourth consecutive year of record inflows.

The country's total FDI stock reached Dh1.171 trillion by the end of 2025.

UAE ranks second globally for greenfield projects

The UAE also maintained its position as the world's second-ranked destination for new greenfield FDI projects for the third consecutive year.

It attracted 1,562 greenfield projects and accounted for 38 per cent of greenfield project capital expenditure across the Middle East, according to the release.

The investment momentum has been accompanied by continued expansion in non-oil trade.

The UAE's non-oil foreign trade reached Dh1.937 trillion in the first half of 2026, up 13.1 per cent year-on-year.

Non-oil exports climbed 23.9 per cent to a record Dh452.8 billion during the period.

Global investors gather in Dubai

AIM Congress 2026 will focus on how capital can be directed towards new investment opportunities and sustainable economic growth.

This year's theme is “Reshaping Global Prosperity: Unlocking New Investment Pathways Towards a Sustainable and Inclusive Future.”

The programmer is organized around three pillars Global Markets, Future Economies and NexGen and will include conferences, investment forums, roundtables, exhibitions, workshops and networking sessions.

Dawood Al Shezawi Chairman of AIM Global Foundation, said record FDI and non-oil trade demonstrate a broader shift in how international capital views the UAE.

He said the country is increasingly being seen not only as an investment destination but also as a partner in shaping future growth.

The congress will bring together sovereign wealth funds, institutional investors, development finance institutions, investment promotion agencies, technology leaders and government representatives.

Last year's edition attracted 15,831 participants from 181 countries, with 1,385 speakers taking part across 431 sessions.