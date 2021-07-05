260 financial institutions registered in UAE in H1 2021, says UAE Central Bank
The UAE’s financial sector is among the strongest in the region, with assets of the UAE’s banking sector valued at over Dh3.1 trillion by the end of Q1 of 2021.
The number of financial institutions registered in the UAE at the end of the first half of 2021 reached 260, according to the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE).
The large number of establishments operating in the financial sector underscores the leading status of the local market in the Middle East.
The UAE’s financial sector is among the strongest in the region, with assets of the UAE’s banking sector valued at over Dh3.1 trillion by the end of Q1 of 2021.
CBUAE’s statical data also showed that the number of local and foreign banks operating in the country is 58, including local and foreign commercial, Islamic and investment banks.
The number of registered foreign exchange companies reached 93 by the end of H1 of 2021. The foreign exchange sector saw significant growth in recent years, due to the increasing number of foreign workers in the country.
As for the number of representative offices, it reached 77, comprising representative offices of international financial institutions and banks, with 21 financing companies operating in the UAE. — Wam
-
Business
ADP warns public about cryptocurrency trading...
Many fraudsters deceive people with promises of making significant... READ MORE
-
Business
Mabledon Capital CEO gets Golden Visa
Athar has been residing in the UAE for the last 13 years and has a... READ MORE
-
Energy
Opec+ summit postponed, no new date set
After failing last week, the 23 members of the group were expected... READ MORE
-
Local Business
Majid Al Futtaim and Lulu among top global...
Majid Al Futtaim (MAF) and Lulu are among the world's top 250 most... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Over 140 passengers arrive in UAE from...
The flight took off from Cochin after attaining "special approval". READ MORE
-
News
UAE-Pakistan flights: PIA hikes capacity ahead of ...
2,000 more seats will be added before Eid on Dubai, Sharjah, Doha and ... READ MORE
-
Education
CBSE board exams 2022: Special assessment scheme...
The first term exams will be held in November-December. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
New Covid-19 scanners boost footfall at malls in...
Shoppers can move around knowing that everyone is Covid-19 negative. READ MORE
News
UAE jobs: Bank, FMCG firm hiring; salary Dh7,000
5 July 2021
Rest of Asia
India hopes to be No.1 manufacturing hub for electric vehicles, minister says
4 votes | 1 July 2021
KT Network
Guardian One Technologies, 1Kosmos in deal for passwordless identity program