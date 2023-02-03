2,157 real estate deals recorded in Dubai this week

Value of transactions totalled more than Dh9 billion

The Dubai Land Department. - KT file

by A Staff Reporter Published: Fri 3 Feb 2023, 5:17 PM

A total of 2,157 real estate transactions were recorded in Dubai during the week ending 03 February 2023, the value of which totalled more than Dh9 billion, data from the Dubai Land Department showed on Friday.

Overall, 237 plots were sold for Dh1.56 billion, while 1,920 apartments and villas were sold for Dh5.77 billion.

The top three land transactions were a plot land in Al Wasl sold for Dh147.5 million, followed by another for Dh112 million in Island 2. At third place was another plot at Al Wasl for Dh147.5 million in Al Wasl.

Al Hebiah Fifth recorded the most transactions for this week with 108 sales transactions worth Dh383.71 million, followed by Al Yufrah 1 with 28 sales transactions worth Dh163.27 million, and Al Hebiah Fourth with 14 transactions worth Dh149 million.

The top three transfers for apartments and villas were an apartment was sold for Dh410 million in Island 2. Second on the list was a property sold for Dh220 million in Business Bay, and a third sold for Dh125 million in Palm Jumeirah.

The sum of the amount of mortgaged properties for the week was Dh1.68 billion, with the highest being a land in Al Barsha South Fourth, mortgaged for Dh324 million.

74 properties were granted between first-degree relatives worth Dh665 million.