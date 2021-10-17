- EVENTS
Castrol Lubricants Leading the Women Empowerment Agenda in UAE
Breaking the stereotypes for ushering an equitable future
It is all about the people. Responsible brands unify consumers across the globe on common goals. Consumers across categories are the engine of business growth, and diversity and inclusion functions as a catalyst towards growth and business development. Rightfully so, both Generation Z and current employees demand that their needs are met, and that fairness and equity become embedded firmly and authentically into workplace behaviors.
Castrol’s pioneering leadership continues towards inclusive talent resourcing, which is to enable an environment where meritocracy prevail & employees of all genders take pride and acts as a key stakeholder in the performance management planning process.
Castrol lubricants in UAE has been vocal towards Women Empowerment & has led by example. Castrol lubricant’s association with Huda Al Matroushi, the first female Emirati mechanic and the next with Amna Al Qubaisi, the first female Emirati FIA F4 race champion at Formula 1 Grand Prix are not only pioneering: but a nationwide phenomenon. Empowered women go to empower others; that is exactly what Huda Al Matroushi and Amna Al Qubaisi assert on how they role modelled with Castrol lubricants in UAE.
How does it feel to be an icon of change and breaker of conventions?
Huda Al Matroushi: I am totally humbled by the recognition. People are usually surprised when I tell them I’m a mechanic. Because they are not so used to women knowing more about cars than men.
When it comes to cars, there is a misconception that only men understand Cars. In Europe, we see many women working in garages. In this part of the world, this concept is not fully accepted. But seeing a lot of women exploring this field is quite beautiful. If I can be an inspiration for the women in Middle East, I will consider myself blessed!
You have worked with different engine oil brands, how is Castrol lubricants unique in its field?
Huda Al Matroushi: With my experience, Castrol lubricants are world class; if not the very best! Castrol lubricants are known globally for technology innovation & marketing leadership. Castrol’s role in enhancing the skill sets of mechanics in Middle East is well documented & well-known!
Castrol lubricants are market leaders! Middle East is not an exception. I will give one purpose-led example! In this pandemic, when every other brand went for hiding, Castrol was the first lubricant brand to take care of the mechanics community by distributing free hand sanitizers & disinfecting the workshops.
Castrol lubricants “walk the talk” and have given immense support to me both as a mechanic & as a workshop owner. My mechanics are well trained on Castrol lubricants & I am grateful for their commitment to “learning & development” of the mechanic community.
What are the 3 common things between you and Castrol lubricants that convinced you to become their product brand influencer?
Amna Al Qubaisi: In my field of motorsports, everything boils down to managing extreme pressure situations, consistently delivering high performance and strive for pushing boundaries in every single race. Just as how I strive for being the best in motorsports, Castrol lubricants have been the pioneers on their product innovation, customer centricity and world class marketing excellence. I am a good example of how the Castrol team single mindedly nurtures local talents, their commitment towards Learning & Development, for raising awareness on equality amongst young women achievers, and breaking stereotypes in this fast-paced racing world. Castrol's lubricants mirror my personality & therefore it was an easy choice to have an exclusive lubricants partnership.
How do you plan to collaborate with Castrol lubricants to promote grass roots talent, overcome gender bias & promote gender equality?
Amna Al Qubaisi: I am highly impressed with Castrol’s commitment towards promoting gender equality. The current generation of women is highly educated and have a good exposure on cultural developments at both regional & international level. I am blessed to be born in a racing family. My father is a renowned racing champion & my sister is making inroads and creating her own niche in international racing events. There are plenty of such young talents in this country and in the region, who wants to carve their own path and be successful. No gender is superior to the other! I would like to see more brands like Castrol lubricants to nurture these young & skilful talents and contribute back to the community & the society.
Castrol lubricants has taught me & my team the right values & behaviours and it is my turn now to contribute to my generation of young women & men (laughs) for consistently delivering high performance & pushing boundaries.
