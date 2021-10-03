- EVENTS
UAE’s largest Business Setup Company Creative Zone Expands its Operations into Qatar
- There is a massive rise in business enquiries for Qatar, and this increase in company setup is being driven by the multi-tiered investment opportunities in the country.
- These include opportunities linked with new Free Zones, FIFA 2022 World Cup, the North Field Expansion Gas Development Project, and the Qatar National Vision 2030.
- The ending of the Qatar boycott and the gradual lifting of COVID-19 restrictions have made the country significantly attractive for foreign investors and business owners.
After expanding from its home base, the UAE, into Saudi Arabia, Creative Zone - a business setup company, has recently set its foot in Qatar. Headquartered in Dubai, Creative Zone is amongst the top company formation firms in the region, whose clients include the likes of Hyundai and LG to some of the most renowned startups of the region like Entertainer, Ekar, fruitful Day, and Mumzworld, to name a few.
Commenting on the occassion, Lorenzo Jooris, CEO, Creative Zone, said, "Companies both large and small are already looking at the benefits of setting up a business in Qatar and leveraging the lucrative opportunities the country has to offer. What these companies need is a local partner and guide who can help them with the most appropriate entry method and support them with the administration that goes alongside company formation, like visa processing, jurisdiction advice, bank account opening, and other required NOCs and permits. With our presence in Qatar, we can now efficiently provide every crucial support to these companies and in the process back the government's efforts in improving the country's ease of doing business index".
Despite recent years' headwinds, Qatar remains an attractive destination for international capital and businesses, thanks to a stable currency pegged to the US dollar, modern infrastructure, and no income tax. The alterations to Qatar's business environment are instrumental in shaping Qatar as one of the most promising emerging business and industrial hubs, developments like making of Free Zones, improved access to credit information, a reduction in minimum capital requirements for new businesses and increases to land registry transparency.
For more details visit: https://www.creativezone.ae/ad/register-a-company-in-qatar/
About Creative Zone:
Creative Zone is Dubai's largest and most trusted business setup advisory firm. Creative Zone's registration professionals have helped thousands of aspiring entrepreneurs and SMEs grow their businesses in the UAE since its launch by Mahesh Dalamal and Steve Mayne in 2010. The company was created with a simple yet revolutionary model for the UAE marketplace; to serve as a one-stop-shop, with flexible payment plans, for easy company incorporation. Creative Zone has now evolved to provide added business support services to create an ecosystem that helps entrepreneurs and SMEs to set up, sustain, and grow their businesses and contribute to the UAE's position as the global location of choice for company setup.