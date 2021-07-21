Monaco Family Offices, funds keen to tie-up with UAE

Dubai Multi Commodities Center presented a keynote on how the countries have a huge potential moving forward, highlighting the focus on Expo 2020 Dubai.

Family Offices and funds from Monaco are keen to forge new relationships with their counterparts in the UAE, said Alastair Liddell, founder, and chief executive officer of The Private Investment Group.

The company recently organised a high-level event UNITE Monaco, where high-level public and private figures from the UAE and Monaco attended with both countries looking to increase investment and trade between the two nations.

The event UNITE—Unlocking New Investments, Trade, and Economies — provided a platform for many of the Monaco family offices and funds to forge new relationships with their counterparts in the UAE.

Ahmed bin Sulayem, executive chairman and CEO of the Dubai Multi Commodities Center presented a keynote on how the countries have a huge potential moving forward, highlighting the focus on Expo 2020 Dubai, where the Monaco government have built a large pavilion to be an integral part of the six-month mega event.

Liddellsaid: “Monaco has for many years been an important place for me and The Private Investment Group. The UNITE event gave us the chance to bring together many of our partners again to bring together some of the most formidable and visionary minds of our time. I look forward to the eve of Expo 2020 on September 30, when UNITE Dubai will bring a show-stopping gala to the wonderful UAE.”

Key figures in attendance at UNITE Monaco were James Caan CBE, famous for BBC Series Dragons Den as well as building one of Britain’s most successful funds, Christian Eidem who as well as leading Tesla in Scandinavia is a close advisor to Elon Musk, Mark Carleton a Director of Liberty Media the owners of Formula 1, Gérard Ohresser the CEO of Edmond de Rothschild Bank and many other global business figures.

Obediah Ayton, COO, The Private Investment Group, said: “The unique aspect of Unite Monaco, was creating an environment where Family Offices and private wealth felt comfortable creating an atmosphere that allowed families and UHNW to open up about their focuses post covid pandemic.”

A select group of exceptional companies, people, and great opportunities for the local economies partnered with UNITE Monaco sharing the same ethos of adding value to the regions, supporting trade, social and economic progress.

