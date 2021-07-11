Hotpack certified 'verified exporter' by DED export promotion entity

Hotpack exports products worth Dh700 million in the last two years and an estimated volume of 4,625 containers.

Hotpack Global, the world’s leading manufacturer of disposable food packaging products, has been certified as a `Verified Exporter’ by Dubai Industries & Exports, the trade promotion entity of the Department of Economic Development (DED), endorsing the company’s salience as a top and reliable exporter from the UAE.

Hotpack said that the certification comes as a major boost to its export growth strategy, and will empower it further to contribute to the UAE’s goal of bringing a qualitative leap to make the industrial sector the main catalyst of the national economy within 10 years.

“The certification also comes at a time when we are on a big push to our exports in terms of expanding footprints. We currently export to 95 countries across the world, and in the next couple of months we will be touching a milestone of 100 countries,” said Hotpack Group, managing director P.B. Abdul Jebbar.

He said the company has been able to continue on the export growth trail sustainably because of its manufacturing strength. “Our fully automated, state-of-the-art factories are aiming to reach 4.0 industry standards, while simultaneously ensuring best-in-class business practices,” Jebbar said, adding that international quality accreditations and certifications will further support Hotpack’s access to global markets with ease.

Hotpack exported products worth Dh700 million in the last two years and the volume of export has been estimated at 4,625 containers (TEUs), in addition to hundreds of trailer movements in road transport to countries across the GCC.

As part of the `Verified Exporter’ initiative to promote the UAE’s `export ready’ programme in association with SGS Gulf Limited, Hotpack has also completed an audit successfully before being certified. The certification will enable potential international buyers with credible verification process when they look for engaging the UAE-based exporters for business.

Hotpack said it continues to invest in technology and innovation to stay ahead of competition and to expand product range suited for global markets. “We have enough capacity to expand further worldwide,” Mr. Jebbar said.

The certification initiative is linked to the UAE’s `Operation 300 billion’ strategic initiative and the unified Industrial brand identity under the slogan `Make it in the Emirates’ as an extension to the UAE nation brand. The 10-year comprehensive strategy also aims to double the industrial sector’s contribution to the GDP and improve the Competitive Industrial Performance Index of the country to be among the top 25 in the world.

Hotpack Global has a group turnover of Dh 950 million and has a presence in 25 locations across the Middle East, UK and a chain of network in other Gulf and African countries. The company’s sales centres are present across the seven emirates in the UAE, as well as in other GCC countries. Hotpack manufactures and supplies over 3,500 disposable food packaging products.

Hotpack’s complete range of disposable food packaging solutions include eco-friendly kraft boxes, trays, paper bags, paper cups, takeaway containers, Aluminum foils and flexible packaging products. Their ultra-modern PET extrusion plant in National Industries Park produces recyclable bakery containers, salad bowls, juice cups and more. Hotpack also specialises in the production of facial tissues, napkins, kitchen rolls & toilet rolls under the brand “Soft n Cool”. — business@khaleejtimes.com