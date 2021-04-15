Readers hail 43 years of 'friendship' with KT

Marking the organisation’s 43 years of operation, residents reminisced how the paper has been part of their daily routine.

As Khaleej Times continues its journey of consistently delivering news, it has gained the status of a ‘loyal friend’ for over four decades, readers have said.

It is a great feeling to be associated with the brand, said Dubai resident Mohammed Siddiqui, a KT reader for 36 years. "What makes me come back to the daily dose of news is the diversity it offers and the depth of information it imparts."

Another resident Sadiq Haroon added: “I’ve stayed with KT for long. It’s my companion and first preference for updates about what’s happening in the world.”

Zayyen A. Haider said: “I have been a loyal reader of Khaleej Times for the last seven years due to its unbiased reporting and comprehensive coverage of not only the sub-continent but also international affairs. Due to the nature of my profession, I find business and technology news particularly interesting. The KT website provides constant updates – which is so important in my work.”

Khaleej Times is known for its rich news among Emiratis, said Sultan Ali Rashed Lootah, chairman, managing director, and co-founder of Relam Investment. “Khaleej Times grew with the nation and has shone like a star offering the best reader experience with a great mixture of content.”

Emirati Dr Saeed Alhassan added that Khaleej Times is one of the finest media agencies covering news from the region and globally. “The digital platform of KT is expanding on a daily basis with interesting features on startups, SMEs etc. I wish KT a great journey ahead and wish them a happy anniversary.”

Startup mentor Mohamed Al Banna added: “The newspaper has seamlessly connected with modern generation offering us the best in terms of content. The brand has been part of UAE’s history and now in midst of creating history again by opening doors of Expo2020 Dubai to the whole world.”

Dr Azad Moopen, founder chairman and managing director, Aster DM Healthcare, has been a subscriber of Khaleej Times for 34 years. “Extremely happy to know that Khaleej Times is celebrating 43 years. Apart from comprehensive coverage of current affairs and business, KT has insightful editorials and features curated by its world-class journalists. It has been focusing on going digital recently to keep pace with changes sweeping across the media. We are proud to have an excellent corporate relationship with Khaleej Times. We wish the pioneer newspaper of the region all the best,” added Moopen.

Echoing similar positive sentiment was Kamal Vachani, group director of Al Maya Group. “Khaleej Times as a brand has witnessed the growth and development of the UAE and continues to offer best to its readers diligently on a day-to-day basis. The brand loyalty of over four decades speaks about great business strategy as a role model.”

Rizwan Sajan, founder and chairman of Danube group: “Newspapers are the fourth estate of a country, an essential part of our society. For more than four decades, Khaleej Times has been part of our social life. It kept us informed, updated and also supported our business. Sustaining print publication for 43 years itself is a huge achievement. Our days are incomplete without newspapers. I take this opportunity to thank and congratulate the Khaleej Times family members for their unconditional support. A big thank you, dear Khaleej Times!”

Businesses give thumbs up!

Bharat Bhatia, CEO of Conares

Khaleej Times with a cup of coffee is my morning routine. I am reading this newspaper for the more than 30 years since I landed in the UAE. It is exciting to witness Khaleej Times marking its 43rd anniversary in a big way. I am happy to see this publication, which has grown stronger and is going stronger, despite the challenging conditions of the market that emerged at various times in the region and the world. I wish all the best to Khaleej Times to continue its position as the most trusted and popular source of news in the Arab region. It is also interesting to see Khaleej Times becoming effective in the media industry when it comes to integration of digital media reaching out to the mass.”

Taher Shams, managing director of Zulekha Healthcare Group

Congratulations to Khaleej Times team on the remarkable 43rd Anniversary. The sustained growth and readership speaks for the hard work the team puts in each day to delivery genuine news on the Global and Regional affairs. Khaleej times has been a trusted publication for all of us in UAE since our early days in the region. We wish the team greater success in the years to come.

Abdul Jebbar PB, Group Managing Director, Hotpack Global

Since I landed in Dubai, I got to know about the world through Khaleej Times. This newspaper opened the window for me to see the outer world at a time when there were no such visual or digital media platforms available. Reading the business page of Khaleej Times helped me learn about happenings in the world of business and growth of the world economy. This also helped me implement many such learnings in my business operations. Moreover, I was in touch with several people in Khaleej Times as I began the operations of my company 25 years ago in Al Khubaisi area opposite to the old premises of Khaleej Times at the historic landmark of Galadari Signal.”

Gopinath S., Chief Strategic Officer at Canadian Specialist Hospital

Since its launch four decades ago, Khaleej Times is the necessity for me to start my day by learning what is happening in the world and in the business sector. What makes this daily newspaper special for me is its way of storytelling, that is straightforward focusing on the truth. Over time, I see that how this daily newspaper has transformed, sustained strongly in the marketplace offering greater values to its readers, the nation and business world.

Dr Dhananjay Datar, chairman and managing director of Al Adil Group

This is a momentous occasion. Over the past 4 decades and more, Khaleej Times has been an integral part of peoples lives and this is no small task. It is a reflection of a greater vision. Retaining reader interest would not have been possible if Khaleej Times had compromised, at any time. I am happy to state that Khaleej times continues to keep us all updated and it goes without saying that even though the road ahead is difficult, they have the strong heritage, the right determination and clear vision to continue their mission of keeping readers updated with the latest happenings around the world.

V. Nandakumar, Director - Marketing & Communications, Lulu Group

I am so happy and excited to note that my favorite “KT” is celebrating 43 years of unbiased, objective and progressive journalism in UAE. Every morning of my last 20 years in this great country has begun with the “crisp” news and pages of Khaleej Times, the torchbearer of English media in this part of the world. Coming from media industry myself, I have always been a keen observer of the changing dynamics of the industry and the way Khaleej Times has adapted itself to the new trends. True to the concept of “content is the king” they have always focused on engaging stories which has touched chords with not only the serious readers but with youngsters as well. Congratulations and all wish you more glories in both print and digital formats.

Saifee T Rupawala, CEO - Lulu Group

The role KT has played in the socio-economic growth of UAE for more than 4 decades is commendable and my sincerer congratulations to the editors and the entire team. As someone completing 4 decades in UAE myself, Khaleej Times is more than just a newspaper for me. It has been a part of me from the day I first landed here in those early years of UAE. It used to be the only communication platform to know about UAE, the phenomenal development taking place in the county and more importantly to know news from back home. Even today I am proud to say that not a single day passes without me going through the pages of Khaleej Times either in print or through social media. I sincerely hope that KT continues to upholds its highest quality of journalism and pro-development initiatives.

Ram Buxani, Chairman, ITL Cosmos Group

KT is my first site everyday since very first issue 43 years back. KT comes before my morning cup of tea. Being first daily paper it has played significant part in projecting Dubai aggressively to outside world as a developed market. Different columns in the publication make it indeed worth reading journal.

