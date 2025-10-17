UAE: 2-year licence fee exemption for businesses amid infrastructure works in some RAK areas

Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, has directed a two-year exemption from paying commercial licence fees for businesses affected by ongoing infrastructure works in the Al Riffa and Al Jazeera Al Hamra areas.

This initiative reflects Sheikh Saud’s dedication to supporting business owners and enterprises and ensuring the continuity of their operations.

It also highlights the government's efforts to ease the impact of development projects, strengthen the private sector, and foster a sustainable, competitive economic environment that enhances Ras Al Khaimah’s position as a regional business hub.

The Ras Al Khaimah Department of Economic Development affirmed that this decision embodies the leadership’s vision to empower local businesses, boost confidence in the economy, and stimulate growth across the Emirate.